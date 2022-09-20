Tom Brady ‘s life advice for young people

"I tell this to my kids a lot, let's pick something you love in life. Let's pick a job and a career and a path that you're gonna love because you're gonna want to work hard. And if you work hard at things that you don't enjoy it's not gonna be very fulfilling," Brady said via People Magazine.

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in American football history.

His greatness, however, is not limited to the game of football. Most of his accomplishments in sports or life result from his consistent efforts and dedication. We can learn so much from him, and if we apply a few of his principles in our lives, we can accomplish so much.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback stated on his podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray" that his children must choose something they enjoy.

Brady, who famously announced his intention to return to the game in March 2022, is the father of three children. He has a son with his ex-wife, actress Bridget Moynahan, John "Jack" Edward Thomas, and two children with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin Rein, and Vivian Lake.

Brady stresses the significance of instilling confidence in children. He worked hard to get to where he is, which is what he wants his children to do.

He had a great college career, was drafted by the Patriots, and the rest was history. Here is an excerpt from The Strive:

“Brady has managed to achieve numerous records and accolades in the sport over the past two decades. Achievements like having the most wins by a quarterback in NFL history, or the most touchdowns by a quarterback, and having won the most NFL championships. Indeed, these are just a few of the many accomplishments Tom Brady has managed to achieve during his sensational and long career.”

Brady has collaborated with the brand Under Armour to inspire the next generation to be the best versions of themselves. In a new commercial, the quarterback emphasizes that they should not try to emulate his Super Bowl-winning path.

"There is no perfect roadmap to success, and it can be easy to lose sight of your goals if you're constantly looking left and right instead of straight ahead. That's basically what the letter is all about." Brady says of the campaign.

In what could be his final season, he's attempting to win his eighth Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I believe we can all learn from his life journey while working to improve our own.

