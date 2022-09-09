Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings are now officially on “God tier” status

Rib Eye Steak On Bbq Photo Photo by Sarah Pflug from Burst

“The god tier ratings are definitely a conversation starter and everyone will have their own opinion on the best and worst barbecue foods,” said a spokesperson for St Pierre.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans revealed the country's favorite and least favorite barbecue foods—and tradition won out, per The Good News Network.

The study, commissioned by St Pierre Bakery and conducted by OnePoll, discovered that 65 percent of respondents believe traditional grill dishes continue to reign supreme each summer, with 57 percent believing hot dogs and burgers are unrivaled.

Traditional dishes are preferred by 49 percent, while BBQ alternatives are preferred by 26 percent

Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings have been designated as "God tier" by BBQ fans, demonstrating that the classics have stood the test of time despite the rise of alternative menus across America.

In the last decade, half of barbecues have become healthier, and 44 percent believe they have become more suitable for all dietary requirements, with the addition of veggie burgers to the mix.

‘It’s clear that Americans are not enticed by a fruity dessert on the barbie such as bananas or pineapple but hosts looking to impress should offer a variety of bread options for burgers and hot dogs to feed the crowds.” said a spokesperson for St Pierre, in a statement.

Here is the list per the Good News Network:

GOD TIER:

Burgers

Chicken wings

Hot dogs

Chicken e.g. breasts, legs, thighs etc

Steak

Ribs

Burger cheese

Potato salad

Corn on the cob

Beef brisket

GOOD TIER:

Pasta salad

Pork chops

Kebabs/skewers

Lobster

Chicken souvlaki

White fish e.g. seabass, halibut

Grilled vegetables

Pulled pork

Salmon

Avocado

MEH TIER:

Sweet potatoes

Potato rolls

Crisps

Grilled mushroom

Lamb chops

Onions

Banana

Bacon

Pineapple

Tuna steak

NAH TIER:

Coleslaw

Lamb

Bread rolls

Pitta/flat bread

Chorizo

Eggplant

Cauliflower ‘steak’

Cous-cous

