Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings are now officially on “God tier” status

“The god tier ratings are definitely a conversation starter and everyone will have their own opinion on the best and worst barbecue foods,” said a spokesperson for St Pierre.
A new survey of 2,000 Americans revealed the country's favorite and least favorite barbecue foods—and tradition won out, per The Good News Network.
The study, commissioned by St Pierre Bakery and conducted by OnePoll, discovered that 65 percent of respondents believe traditional grill dishes continue to reign supreme each summer, with 57 percent believing hot dogs and burgers are unrivaled.
Traditional dishes are preferred by 49 percent, while BBQ alternatives are preferred by 26 percent
Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings have been designated as "God tier" by BBQ fans, demonstrating that the classics have stood the test of time despite the rise of alternative menus across America.
In the last decade, half of barbecues have become healthier, and 44 percent believe they have become more suitable for all dietary requirements, with the addition of veggie burgers to the mix.
‘It’s clear that Americans are not enticed by a fruity dessert on the barbie such as bananas or pineapple but hosts looking to impress should offer a variety of bread options for burgers and hot dogs to feed the crowds.” said a spokesperson for St Pierre, in a statement.
Here is the list per the Good News Network:
GOD TIER:
Burgers
Chicken wings
Hot dogs
Chicken e.g. breasts, legs, thighs etc
Steak
Ribs
Burger cheese
Potato salad
Corn on the cob
Beef brisket
GOOD TIER:
Pasta salad
Pork chops
Kebabs/skewers
Lobster
Chicken souvlaki
White fish e.g. seabass, halibut
Grilled vegetables
Pulled pork
Salmon
Avocado
MEH TIER:
Sweet potatoes
Potato rolls
Crisps
Grilled mushroom
Lamb chops
Onions
Banana
Bacon
Pineapple
Tuna steak
NAH TIER:
Coleslaw
Lamb
Bread rolls
Pitta/flat bread
Chorizo
Eggplant
Cauliflower ‘steak’
Cous-cous
