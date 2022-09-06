Disney may copy Amazon with its own Disney Prime program

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtVFO_0hkPVo4u00
Disney WorldImage by dazbrin from Pixabay

"Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences and products that are most relevant to each of our guests," Disney's chief communications officer Kristina Schake confirmed to Variety.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Walt Disney Company is considering a membership program that would offer discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more money on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts, and merchandise.

According to the sources, the program would be similar to Amazon Prime, which offers benefits such as free shipping, discounts at Whole Foods, and a complementary streaming video service for a monthly or annual fee.

Some executives have internally referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime," though that will not be the program's name, according to the report.

A membership program would allow Disney to increase customer spending on its products and services while also providing it with consumer preference information.

According to the WSJ, discussions at Disney are still in the early stages, and it is unclear how much the company would charge for membership or how long it would take to launch such a program.

Per The Verge:

“A primary benefit of a “Disney Prime” membership program would be allowing the company to target customers with more of its products. In a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to the company’s “franchise flywheel” and its ability to “reach people with our uniquely engaging content across an array of touch points.” In other words: Disney owns a lot of content, from Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar and more; it has a streaming service, theme parks, resorts, and is even building its own residential communities. Why not bundle more of this together and let people really live Disney.”

What are your thoughts on a possible Disney membership program? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Amazon Prime# Disney# Streaming# Subscriptions# Business

Comments / 8

Published by

Content Writer. Feel Good Stories/ Good Causes/ Animals/Local and National News/ Scientific Research/ Health.

Houston, TX
6610 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

What are the 4 ‘tiers’ of grilling?

Rib Eye Steak On Bbq PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The god tier ratings are definitely a conversation starter and everyone will have their own opinion on the best and worst barbecue foods,” said a spokesperson for St Pierre.

Read full story
Cumberland, VA

Last group of 4,000 beagles removed from troubled breeding facility

”Through the help of over 120 shelter and rescue partners, we were able to remove every dog from the facility in approximately two months and begin the process of finding them new, loving homes," Miguel Abi-hassan, Humane Society of the United States' chief animal rescue, care and sanctuary officer said in a press release.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star State

Mystical Park PhotoPhoto by Lerone Pieters from Burst. “Descending into the Cistern the first time was like discovering some ancient ruin,” said Larry Page, the principal architect of the redesign, per Houstonia.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolate chip cookie baking tips to follow for sweet success

“Number one, I absolutely love making chocolate chip cookies. I mean, it’s fun. It’s exciting. Beyond the fact that I love making them, I love eating them.” — Debbi Fields.

Read full story
2 comments

What is Twitter Circle and how does it work?

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation how and when they want, and Twitter Circle is another important step in that direction,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.

Read full story

National Cinema Day to feature $3 movie tickets on September 3

People watching film in a theaterPhoto by Tima Miroshnichenko. "This day is for movie lovers across the US, celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen," said Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer, in a news release.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Dozens of dog deaths in Michigan are attributed to parvovirus

“Canine parvovirus is a severe and highly contagious disease in dogs but (the state) and veterinary professionals have extensive experience with this virus," state veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a statement from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Read full story
14 comments
Houston, TX

First-ever Houston Theater Week Debuts

Performer On Stage In Theater Lights PhotoPhoto by Katherine Barcsay from Burst. “The Theater District Houston Association is thrilled to collaborate with Houston First Corporation on this new cultural tradition that celebrates our wonderfully-diverse performing arts and live event scene,” Jim Nelson, the chair of the Theater District Houston Association, in a press release.

Read full story
New York City, NY

What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternfly

Spotted LanternflyCbaile19, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. "Harming our city's wildlife is broadly prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, the current guidance remains: if you see a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest," the New York City Parks Department on its website.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California becomes the first state to provide all students with free meals

“Building on the historic budget investments for our California students and schools, Universal Meals is one of seven key pillars for transforming schools designed to help students heal, recover, and thrive while maximizing this once-in-a-generation opportunity to break the cycle of educational inequity, including nutrition insecurity,” Nicholas Filipas, spokesperson for the California Department of Education, told ABC10.

Read full story
34 comments
Washington, DC

A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwind

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul.”  —  Luther Burbank. On a recent vacation in the Washington metropolitan area, we spent a lovely afternoon at Brookside Gardens, an impressive public display garden.

Read full story

The 52 Lives charity aims to change someone’s life every week of the year and spread kindness

There is power in kindness.Photo by Anna Tarazevich. “We don’t care how old you are or whatever it is that you need. We just help people who are in need of kindness.” — Jaime Thurston, Founder and CEO of the 52 Lives charity.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. soldier requires assistance in rescuing kittens she cared for while deployed

A Dozing Ginger Cat in the Sunlight PhotoPhoto by Andrew Apperley from Burst. "We can make these missions possible with the help of caring people, but they do not come cheap," said Derek Cartwright, a veteran and the coordinator for Paws Of War, per People.

Read full story
2 comments

What is the social media app ‘BeReal” and why is it surging in popularity?

Young Woman Using Smart Phone PhotoPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “It’s like humane tech. [BeReal] attempts to free us from what we’re trying to get away from, yet they still are able to hook in many ways. I think it’s refreshing and ironic,” said Matt Klein, a cultural theorist and brand consultant, per Polygon.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choices

Healthy assortment of vegetablesPhoto by Amanda Kirsh from Burst. "We can use genetic information to determine who is at higher risk and encourage them to adopt a healthy cardiovascular lifestyle, such as following the AHA's Life's Simple 7, to lower that risk and live a longer, healthier life," said Prof. Myriam Fornage, geneticist at the University of Texas at Houston.

Read full story
18 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilots

Clouds From Aircraft Window PhotoPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “Not only are Holly and Keely making Southwest history, but also they’re breaking barriers and empowering women of all ages to pursue their dreams in aviation, and pun intended, reach for the skies.” — Southwest airlines press release.

Read full story
2 comments
Batavia, IL

Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store wedding

Bride & Groom In Love PhotoPhoto by Brodie from Burst. “ALDI fans show us their love every day, and we think getting married in our aisles will be a dream come true for many of them, so we can’t wait to give one lucky couple an amazing start to their future life together and share in their love story,” Kate Kirkpatrick, Aldi USA’s director of communications, told TODAY Food in an email.

Read full story
3 comments

Instagram will reverse some of the new app changes after widespread criticism

“I'm glad we took a risk — if we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough... For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data isn’t great. I think there we need to take a big step back, regroup, and figure out how we want to move forward.” — Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri stated in a July 28 interview with Platformer.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the Atlantic

Sailboat Bow On Water PhotoPhoto by Nicole De Khors from Burst. "People should embrace risks and adventure." — Cal Currier in an interview with fun107.com. While age records in sailing are not kept, 16-year-old Cal Currier believes he is the youngest person to ever sail solo from west to east across the Atlantic Ocean (from the United States to Europe).

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy