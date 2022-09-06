Disney may copy Amazon with its own Disney Prime program

Disney World Image by dazbrin from Pixabay

"Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences and products that are most relevant to each of our guests," Disney's chief communications officer Kristina Schake confirmed to Variety .

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Walt Disney Company is considering a membership program that would offer discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more money on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts, and merchandise.

According to the sources, the program would be similar to Amazon Prime, which offers benefits such as free shipping, discounts at Whole Foods, and a complementary streaming video service for a monthly or annual fee.

Some executives have internally referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime," though that will not be the program's name, according to the report.

A membership program would allow Disney to increase customer spending on its products and services while also providing it with consumer preference information.

According to the WSJ, discussions at Disney are still in the early stages, and it is unclear how much the company would charge for membership or how long it would take to launch such a program.

Per The Verge:

“A primary benefit of a “Disney Prime” membership program would be allowing the company to target customers with more of its products. In a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to the company’s “franchise flywheel” and its ability to “reach people with our uniquely engaging content across an array of touch points.” In other words: Disney owns a lot of content, from Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar and more; it has a streaming service, theme parks, resorts, and is even building its own residential communities. Why not bundle more of this together and let people really live Disney.”

