What is Twitter Circle and how does it work?

Twitter logo on mobile phone Photo by greenwish _

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation how and when they want, and Twitter Circle is another important step in that direction,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.

Twitter Circle, a feature that allows you to target your tweets to a specific group of people, is now available to everyone on iOS, Android, and web.

The platform began testing the feature with "select people" in May before a wider rollout.

What exactly is Twitter Circle?

Per Fast Company:

"Twitter Circles are essentially a group of a user's most trusted followers. The user gets to decide which followers get let into their Circle. When a user marks a tweet for their Circle, none of the user's other followers outside the circle can see the tweet, and any replies to the tweet are private, even if the user's account is set to public. Tweets sent to a user's Circle also cannot be retweeted or otherwise shared."

This can be useful if you want to tweet something funny, personal, or something else that you don't want the rest of your audience to see. The feature will be handy for users with many followers, as it will allow them to share some tweets with specific members.

How will Twitter Circle function?

You'll now see an option to share your tweets with your circle or your entire follower list before posting on Twitter. Twitter Circles can have up to 150 people in them, and you can change who is in and out at any time.

A green badge will accompany tweets sent to your circle. They are only visible to those in your circle and cannot be retweeted or shared. In addition, even if your Twitter account is public, all replies to these tweets are private.

Naturally, there is still nothing stopping members of your reliable Twitter group from screenshotting tweets from your Circle. Therefore, avoiding tweeting anything you don't want to become public knowledge is wise.

Closing Thoughts

Here is an excerpt from Engadget:

"Interestingly, Twitter says that its early tests of the feature have shown that users with Circle tweet more overall, and get more likes and replies when tweeting to a smaller group. The company notes that it also reduces the need for users to have a secondary account or switching their accounts back and forth between public and private."

Will you be using Twitter Circle? Let us know in the comments.