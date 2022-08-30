National Cinema Day to feature $3 movie tickets on September 3

People watching film in a theater Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

"This day is for movie lovers across the US, celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen," said Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer, in a news release .

Are you unable to afford expensive movie tickets nowadays? Fear not, because The Cinema Foundation is putting on a unique one-day event to entice moviegoers back to the theaters without breaking the bank.

National Cinema Day will take place this Saturday, September 3, at over 3,000 theaters across the United States, with approximately 30,000 screens participating. These cinemas will show all movies in all formats for only $3 per ticket. In comparison, the country has approximately 40,700 theater screens.

Some will offer food and drink specials in addition to the discounted ticket. You'll need to check with local movie theaters to see if they're participating and if they're running any other specials.

AMC has announced in a tweet there will be a $5 drink-and-popcorn combo.

Moviegoers will also get sneak peeks at upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros.

The Cinema Foundation announced the one-day event in an effort to rekindle interest in filmgoing following a drop in box office numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Variety.

The Associated Press reported that National Cinema Day organizers described the one-day event as a test that could become an annual tradition.

The National Cinema Day website has a list of participating theaters.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.