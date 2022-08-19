A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwind

Botanical Garden Photo by Matthew Henry from Burst

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul.” — Luther Burbank

On a recent vacation in the Washington metropolitan area, we spent a lovely afternoon at Brookside Gardens, an impressive public display garden.

These botanical gardens are a hidden oasis in the heart of the city. They span 50 acres and feature ornamental gardens, sculptures, fountains, and walking trails.

There are ponds filled with flowers such as tulips, azaleas, wisteria, and roses, as well as glistening koi fish and baby turtles.

There are also beautiful gazebos overlooking the lakes, trees, and flowers.

Benefits of Botanical Gardens

Botanical gardens are peaceful, preserved green spaces amid busy cities filled with lovely plants and flowers. They allow young and old alike a place of respite and are indeed a beautiful, quiet getaway from our busy lives.

Spending an afternoon exploring the gardens and peaceful lawns with your family or friends is a real treat. There is ample space and plenty for inquisitive little minds to see and do.

It is a wonderful way to get some fresh air and sunshine, not to mention a great place to exercise. You can even meet friends for tea or lunch if the botanical garden has an adjoining cafe.

.Final Thoughts

We always look for a park with gardens to spend some time while on holiday and this one did not disappoint.

We felt so at ease and peaceful among the lovely gardens. It was also an entertaining place to people-watch

It is safe to meet people here even in the middle of a pandemic as it is easy to maintain social distancing.

If you have some free time, head out to your local botanical gardens today.

