The 52 Lives charity aims to change someone’s life every week of the year and spread kindness

There is power in kindness. Photo by Anna Tarazevich

“We don’t care how old you are or whatever it is that you need. We just help people who are in need of kindness.” — Jaime Thurston, Founder and CEO of the 52 Lives charity

Today, I'd like to raise awareness for the charity 52 Lives, which uses the power of social media and its 100,000 supporters to spread kindness.

The charity was founded by Jamie Thurston, an Australian-born writer who lives in Berkshire, England with her partner and three children.

According to Positive News, Jaime Thurston was looking for used furniture on the internet when she came across a wanted ad from a woman who needed a rug for a floor that was so damaged that it was injuring her children's feet. The lady told Jaime about her horrible domestic situation: her family had become homeless and now had a house with very little in it. Jaime ended up delivering the rug to the ladies' home.

The 52 Lives Charity

When Jaime reached out to others for donations to give to the family, she received a tremendous response, per Positive News. This single act of kindness impacted her so much that she set up a Facebook page called 52 Lives to help one person per week as a hobby.

However, the ripples of kindness grew into a full-fledged charity with a community of over 100,000 people and a service to over 12,000 people.

The charity has shown kindness to people through donations, cards, messages, and gifts from a wishlist. Corporate sponsorship covers all operating costs and ensures that 100% of donations go directly to those in need.

Per 52 Lives:

"Jaime is the author of 'Kindness - the little thing that matters most' and 'The Kindness Journal.' She was named Clarins Woman of the Year 2016 and has also received a Points of Light Award from the UK Prime Minister and a Richmond Community Award for her work. She was named in The Independent's Happy 50 List in 2018, an alternative Rich List that celebrates people who make life better for others. Jaime's work has also been promoted by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in celebration of organisations that create a sense of togetherness and community."

Closing Thoughts

Kindness is contagious, according to researchers: a single act of kindness can spread up to three degrees of separation. In theory, being kind to one person can benefit up to 125 others.

Jaime now spends much of her time spreading kindness and demonstrating that we can all be the change we want to see in the world.

Do you know someone who is in need of kindness? Nominate them here .

What are your thoughts on this amazing kindness charity? Please share in the comments.