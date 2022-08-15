U.S. soldier requires assistance in rescuing kittens she cared for while deployed

A Dozing Ginger Cat in the Sunlight Photo Photo by Andrew Apperley from Burst

"We can make these missions possible with the help of caring people, but they do not come cheap," said Derek Cartwright, a veteran and the coordinator for Paws Of War, per People.

I want to spread the word about Paws of War . This wonderful nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization provides financial support to reunite military personnel with stray animals they found and bonded with while at war or in war zones.

According to a release from Paws of War , U.S. Army Sergeant Lizbeth discovered two kittens named Joan and Flo in the Middle East. They were starving, afraid, and in desperate need of assistance, and the compassionate soldier couldn’t ignore their suffering.

She took charge of providing food for the kittens, forging a close bond, but regrettably, Joan and Flo are not safe. Sgt. Lizbeth is anxious to get the two animals that captured her heart to safety because stray animals around the army base are frequently taken to be put down.

Paws of War needs your assistance to cover the costs of Joan and Flo's relocation to America, where they can be reunited with Sgt. Lizbeth.

Per Paws of War:

“Paws of War's War-Torn Pups & Cats program focuses on reuniting military personnel with the animals they rescue and bond with as they serve overseas. All the pets are rescued at no cost to the military heroes. The program is funded by donations by the community, which helps to cover the costs of getting the pets transported, veterinary care, etc. To learn more about the War Torn Pups & Cats program, visit https://pawsofwar.org/war-torn-pups.”

These rescued animals become life-changing companions for service members upon their return from deployment.

Paws of War also offers service dog training, free veterinary care, a companion animal adoption program for veterans and first responders, and a homebound disabled veteran outreach program.

Can you help? Visit Paws of War's fundraiser to learn more about Sgt. Lizbeth and her rescue kittens, as well as how you can help them reunite in the United States.