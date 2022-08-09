Batavia, IL

Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store wedding

B.R. Shenoy

Bride & Groom In Love Photo

“ALDI fans show us their love every day, and we think getting married in our aisles will be a dream come true for many of them, so we can’t wait to give one lucky couple an amazing start to their future life together and share in their love story,” Kate Kirkpatrick, Aldi USA’s director of communications, told TODAY Food in an email.

You and your partner could be the first couple to get married in an Aldi store.

Today reports the German-based discount store announced a contest on Wednesday to find a lucky couple to marry in the aisles of an Aldi, with all expenses paid. The prize package includes an Aldi-themed wedding as well as free groceries for a year.

The winners, who must be available to marry on Wednesday, November 9, will be transported for free to the Aldi Insights Center, which will be transformed into their wedding venue for the couple's nuptials. The AIC is the model store of Aldi U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, an hour outside of Chicago.

What specifically is awarded to "Happily Ever ALDI" prize winners?

The prize is worth approximately $50,000 and includes the majority of what you will need to plan a successful small wedding.

The following is what the lucky winners will receive:

  • Travel arrangements for the couple
  • Coach-class round-trip airfare
  • 3 days and nights of hotel accommodations
  • Ground transportation to and from the event and the airport
  • Makeup and hair for the wedding day
  • Bouquet and boutonniere for a wedding
  • A wedding officiant who works for ALDI
  • A professional disc jockey
  • A professional photographer and videographer to capture your special moments
  • A reception for the couple and up to 50 guests
  • A branded tiered wedding cake, food, and beverages
  • Wedding favors for guests
  • A year's worth of FREE groceries valued at $5,000
Aldi Food Market
Aldi Food MarketB.R. Shenoy

How do you sign up for the ALDI wedding competition?

To enter, simply visit Happy Ever Aldi between August 3 and 17 and tell Aldi what makes your love story unique and why you deserve to be the first couple to marry at Aldi.

Of course, there are some ground rules that must be followed if you want to qualify: you must be 21 or older, engaged at least one month prior to entry, and willing to marry on November 9, 2022 in Kane County, IL.

All of the rules can be found here.

Good luck to all the ALDI lovers out there!

Are you planning to enter this contest? Let us know in the comments.

