Instagram will reverse some of the new app changes after widespread criticism

Instagram app Photo by Omkar Patyane

“I'm glad we took a risk — if we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough... For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data isn’t great. I think there we need to take a big step back, regroup, and figure out how we want to move forward.” — Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri stated in a July 28 interview with Platformer.

As reported by Platformer, in the midst of the ongoing user backlash, Instagram confirmed that it was rolling back some of the new app changes.

The platform, which Facebook parent company Meta owns, has announced that it will discontinue testing a new full-screen feed to investigate other options but has not specified what those options are. Additionally, Instagram will reduce the number of recommendations users see in their feed for a limited time.

Numerous Instagram users, including celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, complained about the test version of Instagram, expressing dissatisfaction that the app was overtly copying rival TikTok while distancing itself from its photo-sharing roots.

Here is an excerpt from CNBC:

“Mosseri then released a short video on Tuesday responding to critics in which he said that photos will continue playing an important role for Instagram, but changing user habits favor video. In other words, Instagram will continue pushing into video because people are increasingly sharing and liking videos on the app, he explained.”

Per BuzzFeed News:

“Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (Facebook and Instagram's parent company), said during a quarterly earnings call Wednesday that recommended posts and accounts in feeds currently account for about 15% of what you see when you browse Facebook, and an even higher percentage on Instagram, and he estimates that the figure could grow to around 30% by the end of 2023.”

The reversal of current app changes and updates would undoubtedly be welcome, but Adam Mosseri stated that these changes would be temporary.

