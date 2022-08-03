California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the Atlantic

Sailboat Bow On Water Photo Photo by Nicole De Khors from Burst

"People should embrace risks and adventure." — Cal Currier in an interview with fun107.com.

While age records in sailing are not kept, 16-year-old Cal Currier believes he is the youngest person to ever sail solo from west to east across the Atlantic Ocean (from the United States to Europe).

Cal set sail on June 27 in a 30-foot sailboat and arrived in Lagos, Portugal, on July 25 after a nearly 3900-mile journey from Marion, Massachusetts, according to Scuttlebutt Sailing News.

Despite growing up in a sailing family, the teen only started sailing lessons in January 2022, just months before setting sail, according to the Boston Globe.

According to the outlets, Cal completed his mission on The Argo, a Tartan monohull sailboat built in 1976 that he purchased from famous sailmaker Sandy Van Zandt.

According to the Boston Globe, the teen paid for the boat with $12,000 from a summer camp he started with his three brothers and sponsorships.

Cal told Today that his father, a transatlantic sailor, was immediately on board, but his mother "took a little bit more convincing."

Currier battled sleep deprivation and a nearby storm that whipped up rough seas during the journey, per WCVB.

According to WCVB, once on his journey, Cal only had sporadic satellite connectivity to stay in touch with his family.

"Loneliness and boredom and sleep deprivation are the greatest challenges that I had to deal with," Cal told the Today show.

Closing Thoughts

Per an interview with Jackson on fun107.com:

"Speaking with Currier, I immediately could tell he was wise beyond his years. We could all learn from his reason for wanting to do the trip in the first place. He mentioned how short life is and how much time humans spend chasing meaningless pursuits. He wasn't doing this for the love of sailing but instead the love of life. He wants to live an awesome life."

Cal is unsure whether he will cross the sea again. For the time being, his next adventure will take place in his third year of high school.

Still, I am certain this is not the last you will hear about this brave young man. He will undoubtedly continue to accomplish great things in the future.

What are your thoughts on this courageous young man? Let us know in the comments.