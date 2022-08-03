The Joy of Sunflowers

“I don’t think there’s anything on this planet that more trumpets life than the sunflower. A satellite dish for sunshine. Wherever light is, no matter how weak, these flowers will find it. And that’s such an admirable thing. And such a lesson in life.” — Helen Mirren

Sunflowers, perhaps more than any other flower, are known for their uncanny ability to simply make you happy.

They’re colorful, smell wonderful, and add vibrancy to your garden. Walking through a field of larger-than-life sunflowers provides a genuine sense of awe and warmth.

Sunflower plants are simple to grow because they can withstand high temperatures, are pest-resistant, and grow quickly.

They have large brown centers surrounded by bright yellow petals. Although many types of sunflowers appear to have a single large flower, each flower head comprises thousands of tiny blooms.

The plants can grow from 3 feet to over 14 feet tall, depending on the species and cultivar.

Sunflower Pictures

My sister’s neighbor in the Washington metro area grew these magnificent sunflowers in their front yard garden. They can grow to be almost as tall as trees.

I guess they did not want to hide away these beauties in their backyard. I couldn’t help but admire and click a few photos of these gorgeous sunflowers.

Many authors and philosophers have drawn inspiration from the way sunflowers constantly turn their heads towards the sun.

Sunflowers and sunflower products at Trader Joe’s B.R. Shenoy

Fun Facts about Sunflowers

Here are some interesting sunflower facts courtesy of The Old Farmer’s Almanac and the National Garden Bureau.

Sunflowers come in various colors, including yellow, red, orange, maroon, and brown. Sunflowers rotate their flowers from east to west every day, returning to the east at night to await the sun’s arrival the next morning. The largest sunflowers, known as American Giant sunflowers, can grow to be more than 15 feet tall, with flower heads up to 12 inches in diameter. Sunflowers were first cultivated in the Americas around 2100 B.C. before being exported to other countries in the 1500s. Sunflowers were used extensively by Native Americans, including as a food source, a treatment for skin injuries, and a source of yellow dye for clothing. Sunflowers have been to space. Don Pettit took sunflower seeds to the International Space Station in 2012. Although Kansas is known as “The Sunflower State,” North Dakota produces the most sunflowers of any state in the United States. Sunflowers are a symbol of hope, longevity, and happiness. In 1987, an anonymous buyer paid more than $39 million for Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers.” The tallest sunflower ever recorded grew to more than 30 feet tall in Germany in 2014. Sunflower seeds are high in protein and unsaturated fats. Helianthophobia is the fear of sunflowers.

What are some other fun facts about sunflowers? Let us know in the comments.