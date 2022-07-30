Candy company seeks chief candy officer with $100,000 salary

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vWUp_0grWmjo100
Sweet Treats Candy Knolling Flatlay PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst

”We are looking for a leader that can contribute to our wildest candy imaginations. Two key attributes that we are looking for are creativity and being bold." — CEO of Candy Funhouse, Jamal Hejazi, told Entrepreneur.

It's the ideal position for someone who enjoys sweets.

Candy Funhouse, North America's largest online candy retailer, is looking for the right person to fill a unique position: Chief Candy Officer.

The position pays up to $100,000 Canadian dollars (approximately $78,000 USD) per year.

The position has the potential to be completely remote, with the option of working at one of Candy Funhouse's headquarters in either Toronto, Canada or Newark, New Jersey.

The job is open to anyone in North America aged 5 and up —no experience necessary.

The lucky candidate will go through extensive palate training and will be able to obtain a comprehensive dental plan.

Job Requirements

Jamal Hejazi, CEO of Candy Funhouse, told Entrepreneur that the most important requirement for the Chief Candy Officer position is a genuine passion for candy.

The position, while unconventional, speaks to the brand's larger culture, which is dedicated to inspiring and executing the most creative ideas possible, according to Hejazi.

According to the candy company, the position would be the world's first and only "Chief Candy Officer," in charge of the "FUNhouse" candy strategy.

The job would entail reviewing all 3,500+ different types of candy in inventory and deciding whether or not to give each treat the official CCO seal of approval.

The Chief Candy Officer will be the company's chief taste-tester, in charge of a team of "Candyologists," and in charge of candy board meetings.

Other Candy Funhouse projects include a virtual reality candy store with a Sweet Science candy recommendation system, an original Candy Funhouse candy line, and expanding its Candy for a Cause fundraiser to a global scale.

Interested candidates should visit the Candy Funhouse website to apply. Applications will be accepted until the 31st of August.

