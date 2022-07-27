New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet owners

Yorkie Poo on couch B.R. Shenoy

Sharron Champagne of New Hampshire is warning other dog owners to be cautious during summer barbecues after her dog ingested toxic onion powder and nearly died.

The Pet Poison Helpline reported that Sharron Champagne's dog, Tsuk, almost perished after ingesting an unintentionally left-out "Costco-sized container of onion powder" in the Champagne family's Hooksett, New Hampshire home and required a life-saving blood transfusion.

Onions and garlic contain N-propyl disulfide, which is toxic to dogs and cats, according to the ASPCA. When ingested, N-propyl disulfide can cause red blood cell breakdown and anemia in pets.

When Tsuk consumed a large amount of onion powder, Champagne was unaware of the dangers that onions and garlic posed to pets, per People.

Per Champagne, her dog became lethargic after a few days, stopped eating, began drinking more water than usual, and began vomiting.

After discussing the dog's symptoms with Pet Poison Helpline, Champagne was advised to take Tsuk to a veterinary hospital.

"The amount of onion powder potentially ingested by Tsuk posed a risk for red blood cell damage, anemia, and GI irritation," Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist, said, per People.

The animal hospital and the Pet Poison Helpline collaborated to create a treatment plan for the dog. Tsuk received a life-saving blood transfusion after a blood test revealed she had a dangerously low red blood cell count.

"After three days in emergency care, and thousands of dollars in veterinary bills to save her life, Tsuk is now doing great. We are so happy we made the decision to treat her," Champagne said, per People.

Per the AKC:

“Onions contain a toxic principle known as N-propyl disulfide. This compound causes a breakdown of red blood cells, leading to anemia in dogs.”

Dogs do not need to ingest a large amount at once to be dangerous; even small amounts can be dangerous. Symptoms typically occur three to five days after the dog has eaten the powder.

Signs to look for include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Excessive salivation

Lethargy

Panting

Pale or blueish gums

Rapid heart rate

Has your dog accidentally ingested onion powder? Please share your thoughts in the comments.