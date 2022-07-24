Iconic toy store Toys 'R' Us is planning to make a comeback all across the US with in-store shops at every Macy’s

Toys R Us Manchester, CT Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0

“We hope Toys “R” Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys “R” Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.

Toys "R", an iconic U.S. retailer of children’s toys, is making a comeback and will be nearly everywhere for the holidays.

Per NPR, Toys “R” Us is planning a return to physical stores in collaboration with Macy's stores across the country.

Macy's, in collaboration with Toys "R" Us parent company WHP Global, announced Monday that the highly anticipated pop-up stores will begin rolling out in late July, with all locations expected to be operational by October 15.

Toys "R" Us toy shopping departments will be available in all Macy's locations in the U.S, per CNN.

According to Business Wire, the in-store Toys “R” Us locations that will be featured inside Macy's stores will range in size from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet. There will also be flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco.

The updated Toys "R" Us stores include some fresh innovations. There will be interactive demonstration tables and a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" available for pictures.

Each Macy's location will hold nine days of in-store events beginning on October 15 to entice customers to the openings further. The events will feature family-friendly activities and daily giveaways for fans of Barbie, LEGO, and other toy brands.

Toys "R" Us got a second incarnation last year thanks to a partnership with Macy's, when the two companies agreed to sell toys on Macy's website and open shops-within-shops in 400 department stores. The company's toys have been available for purchase on Macys.com/toysrus as well as Toysrus.com since August 2021.

“The store-within-a-store concept has been growing in popularity, with big chains like Target and Nordstrom looking for ways to keep shoppers coming back to their stores. Target is opening mini Apple shops and Ulta makeup shops at dozens of its locations and Kohl’s has partnered with Sephora to open 70 shops.”

What are your thoughts on the return of this beloved children’s store? Let us know in the comments.