7-year-old boy saves a choking classmate with Heimlich maneuver he learned from the television show "The Good Doctor”

"I did that because you have to save everybody in life," — second grade student David Diaz Jr. said of his heroism to Fox & Friends.

Who comes to mind when you think of a hero? A firefighter? A cop? A superhero with superhuman abilities, a mask, and a cape?

Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes. They can be men or women, wealthy or impoverished, old or young. In fact, some of the world's most heroic acts have been performed by children.

Here is an incredible story of a kid performing an act to save the life of a classmate.

A 7-year-old boy used the Heimlich maneuver, which he learned from the television show "The Good Doctor," to save a choking classmate, according to FOX News.

David Diaz Jr., a second-grade student at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Binghamton, New York, was recognized last month for his bravery in saving a friend, DeAndre when he noticed his friend had begun choking on pizza at school.

During the May emergency, David dashed over to DeAndre and began the Heimlich maneuver, which involved performing abdominal thrusts and successfully dislodging the food.

Per Drugs.com:

“The Heimlich maneuver is a procedure used to help a choking person who is conscious and unable to talk. The Heimlich maneuver pushes air out of the person's lungs and makes him cough. The force of the cough may then move the object out of his airway.”

David learned the life-saving maneuver from "The Good Doctor," a TV medical drama he had been watching with his father, David Diaz Sr., over the last year.

The television shows that children watch can teach them a lot. It's amazing what kids can pick up.

New York State Commendation Award

David's bravery piqued the interest of New York State Senator Fred Akshar. On June 13, Akshar presented David with the New York State Senate Commendation Award, which is given to people who make outstanding contributions to their communities.

"We were proud to present David with a New York State Senate Commendation Award for exemplifying what it means to be a hero in his community." — New York State Sen. Fred Akshar told TODAY Parents.

