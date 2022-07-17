Orlando, FL

Disney launches new app to help people find their cars

B.R. Shenoy

Do you ever get confused about where you parked at Walt Disney World or Disneyland? It's so easy to lose track of where your car is parked at Disney because the parking lots are massive. However, a new feature is about to make it easier to remember where your car is parked.

What Is the Car Locator Feature?

Disney announced on July 13 that the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps will soon have a new complimentary car locator feature. State Farm is presenting the feature, which will use location technology to locate and save your parking information.

Where Does the Car Locator Feature Function?

This new technology will be available at Disney World in Florida this summer, followed by Disneyland in California later this year. The car locator will be available at all four Disney World theme parks, as well as Disney Springs, Disney Water Parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

How Does the Car Locator Feature Work?

  1. You can access this brand new feature by simply opening the My Disney Experience app, tapping the car locator card on the home screen, or tapping the menu button in the bottom right corner of the app.
  2. You'll receive instructions on how to enter their parking information once Car Locator is open. The car locator feature can fill in your location information automatically if you have location services enabled on your phone.
  3. Then, to see your parking information when you're ready to leave, just open the car locator once more.

According to Disney, the feature works best when the app's Location Services, Bluetooth, and Notifications are enabled.

Closing Thoughts

You can also speak with a parking Cast Member and let them know roughly when you arrived at the parking lot if you still need assistance locating your vehicle. They can at least give you a general idea of where to look as they keep a log of what times they were parking in which rows and sections.

Are you looking forward to the Where's My Car feature on the Disney Resort Apps? It will undoubtedly save many people from setting off their alarms and wandering around in the parking lots in confusion.

Do you have any other methods for remembering where you parked? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

