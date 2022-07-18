4,000 mistreated beagles rescued from a breeding facility are now looking for permanent homes

Close Up Photo of a Beagle Photo by rawdepth from Pexels

“We are looking for fosters and adopters for these dogs as well as donations to offset our costs of transporting and vetting them! This will be a huge undertaking and donations are needed!” Homeward Trails stated, per Yahoo News.

The following story will undoubtedly break your heart and inspire you to rush out and save a beagle.

According to the New York Post, approximately 4,000 beagles require new homes as rescuers remove them from a negligent Virginia facility accused of mistreating the dogs.



According to the company’s website, the puppies were bred in the Envigo facility to be sold for use in pharmaceutical and biotech research.

The Department of Justice and the Humane Society of the United States are in the process of rescuing the puppies from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland County, after a federal judge granted a request to remove the malnourished beagles in Envigo’s care, per the New York Post.

Here is an excerpt from CNN:

“A series of inspections over the course of nine months found more than 70 animal welfare violations at the Envigo breeding facility. Mortality records reviewed by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed over 300 puppy deaths from January 1, 2001, to July 22, 2021, that were attributed to unknown causes. The facility also did not take any additional steps to determine the cause in order to prevent similar deaths in the future.”

Inotiv, Envigo's parent company, announced in June that the Cumberland breeding facility would be closed.

Rescuers have 60 days to remove the beagles from Envigo, provide them with the necessary medical care (such as vaccinations and spay/neuter procedures), and find them new homes.

According to one animal rescue organization, this is one of the largest canine rescue efforts in the country's history.

“Envigo’s surviving victims will soon be given the opportunity to have what every dog deserves – the freedom to enjoy life, love, and respect for their individuality as members of a family home," PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch said in a statement .

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, a local nonprofit in Virginia, is assisting with the massive undertaking.

Prior to the 4,000 beagles being released, the organization had already rescued nearly 500 from the facility and placed them all in foster and forever homes.

The average cost of getting a dog fully vetted and ready for adoption is $265.

How Can You Adopt These Dogs?

The dogs will be placed in shelters to be adopted.

However, due to the size of the rescue operation, the Humane Society of the United States is still coordinating dog transport. It will update the list of shelters receiving the dogs in the coming months.

Per the Humane Society of the United States, each shelter will have its own process for foster and adoption requests.

As of now, confirmed shelters that will receive the beagles are:

Homeward Trails (Virginia)

Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary (Wyoming)

Massachusetts SPCA (Massachusetts)

Northeast Animal Shelter (Massachusetts)

Priceless Pets (California)

Anyone seeking information on how to adopt a beagle or contribute to the beagle rescue can email info@homewardtrails.org or go to the USHS's website at humanesociety.org.

Can you help? Please share your thoughts in the comments.