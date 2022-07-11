Twin sons and their friend use CPR techniques they learned from 'The Sandlot' to save their dad from drowning

Backyard Swimming Pool under Blue Sky Photo by Max Vakhtbovych from Pexels

“I was like, I’ve had some moments with him, with happy, sad and some mad moments, but I’m like, ‘I don’t want this to be the last moment,” 10-year-old twin Bridon Hassig recalled the thoughts that ran through his mind as he attempted to resuscitate his father.

Three resourceful young boys were able to save their father by applying lessons learned in a movie.

Per TODAY, 10-year-old twins Bridon and Christian Hassig, and their 11-year-old neighbor Sam Ebert, acted quickly to perform CPR on their dad, 46-year-old Brad Hassig of Mountain Brook, Alabama, who had passed out underwater. They had learned the procedure from classic 1990s movies.

Hassig, a chiropractor, was doing underwater meditation exercises in the family pool at their home when he blacked out. His sons and their friend were playing by the pool when they noticed their father "turning blue."

Bridon and Sam jumped in to help pull the 185-pound Hassig to the pool's edge.

Although the boys had no formal CPR training, they remembered what they had seen in movies, including "Hook" and "The Sandlot" from the early 1990s. Bridon started chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth on his dad.

The boys realized Hassig's phone was locked and their mother was at work. So, Christian went to a neighbor's house. When it became clear that no one was home, he flagged down a passing car and requested that the driver dial 911.

Hassig eventually began to recover, thanks to the boys.

Hassig was taken to a local hospital and released 24 hours later.

In an interview on TODAY, Hassig says he is not only proud of the boys, but he now refers to them as his heroes. He believes the boys received divine assistance in saving him.

Hassig told TODAY that as a reward for their bravery, Bridon and Christian each received an iPhone.

This story demonstrates that heroes are all around us, and we should honor them and their bravery as much as possible.

Since the incident, Hassig has warned others not to swim alone, and the family has urged people to learn CPR. They're planning a local, community-wide CPR training event for kids and adults.

What are your thoughts on these young heroes? Please share in the comments.