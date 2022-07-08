Bracco Italiano dog breed has become the latest to be fully recognized by the American Kennel Club

Bracco italiano Pleple2000

“The Bracco Italiano is a strong, active and sturdy breed of dog that would make a great companion for active families,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a press release.

The American Kennel Club announced on July 6 that the Bracco Italiano, an ancient dog breed, has been fully recognized as the AKC's 200th breed, per People.

Now that this lovely breed has joined the AKC, it can compete in the club's famous events, which number over 22,000 yearly, The Associated Press reported.

According to the AKC, the powerfully built but sociable Bracco Italiano dates back more than two millennia in Europe but was not introduced to the United States until the mid-1990s. It is also known as the Italian pointing dog or the Italian pointer.

This breed of dog is available in three different colors, according to the AKC: white, white, and orange, and white and chestnut.

This breed’s dogs weigh 55–90 pounds on average and grow 21–27 inches tall, with a life expectancy of 10–14 years.

If you are considering adopting a Bracco Italiano, you should know that they are sensitive and gentle-natured and make good friends with children, per the AKC.

American Kennel Club Dog Registry

According to the registry's press release, the following steps are required to have a dog breed recognized:

"To become an AKC-recognized breed, there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. and an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. There also must be a sufficient population of dogs in the United States geographically distributed throughout the country."

In 1878, the AKC established the nation's first dog registry with only nine breeds. The club has added over 20 breeds in the last decade, ranging from the tiny Russian toy to the powerful Dogo Argentino. Criteria include the total number and generations of registered dogs in the United States, their geographical distribution, and other factors.

