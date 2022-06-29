Taco Bell introduces the Big Cheez-It Tostada in Southern California

Taco Bell Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA

“There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Chief Food Innovation Officer in a press release.

“This partnership is a true testament to Cheez-It's continued success and commitment to innovation," said Stefanie Miller, President, Away From Home, Kellogg Company.

According to a June 28 CNN report, Taco Bell and Cheez-It have collaborated on the ultimate Test Kitchen challenge: the Big Cheez-It Tostada. Like the iconic cracker, this innovation features a Cheez-It square made with 100 percent real cheese and ridges but is now 16 times the original size. The collaboration creation features layers upon layers of Taco Bell flavors on top of the giant cracker.

The Big Cheez-It Tostada is made with an oversized Cheez-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular cracker, seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. According to a press release, it is an “abundantly cheesy and nostalgic, yet magically modern, dining experience.” This creation is available to fans for $2.49.

However, that is not all. The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme is a crunchier, exclusive surprise for Taco Bell website and mobile app users. Taco Bell is offering a digital exclusive as part of a one-restaurant test for the first time, per a press release.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, available through their website and mobile app, features seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes. Next, everything is placed on an oversized Cheez-It cracker rather than a tostada shell before being wrapped in a tortilla. All of this cheesy goodness is available in the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme for $4.29.

The companies are testing the Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-I Crunchwrap Supreme at one location in Irvine, CA, for two weeks or while supplies last in a partnership between Taco Bell and Kellogg's. If you're an Irvine native, make your way to 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606, to take advantage of the limited-time offers.

