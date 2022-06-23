Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery prize

Leonard Linton and his dog, Ivy Photo Credit: Florida Lottery

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel,” Leonard Linton, the Madison County resident/lottery winner stated.

A dog in Florida is proving to be her owner's best friend, as he credits his $2 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game entirely to her.

According to WFTV , Pinetta resident Leonard Linton, 42, won $2 million in the Florida Lottery's 100x the Cash scratch-off game and chose to receive his prize in the form of a $1.645 million lump sum, per a news release issued by the lottery on June 20.

Per WFTV, Linton took a different route home to quickly reach his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, after learning she wasn't feeling well on the day he purchased his winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the lottery, he stopped on the way at a Stop and Shop convenience store on East Howard Street in Live Oak and purchased the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery posted a photo on Twitter of Linton cradling his dog and posing with his check.

Per the lottery, the Stop N Shop also received a $4,000 bonus commission for Linton's win.

The $10 "100X THE CASH" scratch-off game, which was launched in January, offers a chance to win one of eight $2 million prizes, one of which Linton has won, per the lottery. The game offers cash prizes totaling more than $337.9 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

