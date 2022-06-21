Kelloggs splitting into three different companies

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cdhad_0gHL6vfr00
Bowls Of Cereal PhotoPhoto by Dan Gold from Burst

“Kellogg has been on a successful journey of transformation to enhance performance and increase long-term shareowner value. This has included re-shaping our portfolio, and today's announcement is the next step in that transformation," Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's Chairman and CEO, said in the press release.

Food giant Kellogg Co. announced on June 21 that it would be divided into three companies: cereals, snacks, and plant-based foods, per NPR.

Per CNN Business:

“The first company will include Kellogg's (K) North America cereal unit, which includes Raisin Bran and Rice Krispies, its snacking unit will become a second company, including Cheez-Its and Pringles. And, lastly, a new "pure-play plant-based foods company" will be anchored by its MorningStar Farms brand.”

According to the press release, the names of the three companies will be revealed later.

By the end of 2023, the spinoffs should be fully operational.

According to CNBC, the three companies' headquarters will remain the same. Battle Creek, Michigan, will be home to both the North American cereal company and the plant-based food spinoff. The global snacking company's headquarters will remain in Chicago, with a second campus in Battle Creek.

Kellogg believes the time has come to split the businesses in order for them to focus on specific strategic priorities, per Fox Business.

General Electric Co. and Johnson & Johnson made similar moves last year. Other major food companies, including the former Kraft Foods Inc., have also been split in the past few decades.

Per NPR:

“It is a particularly perilous time in the industry due to rising costs, both for labor and for material. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed grain prices higher and this month, the U.S. reported that inflation is hitting four-decade highs.”

What are your thoughts? Please share in the comments.

# Kelloggs# Business# Finance# News# Cereal

