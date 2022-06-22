McDonald’s McPlant burger unlikely to make national debut in 2022

“Franchisee sentiment is that these figures don’t leave franchisees outside the test markets clamoring for the product and are not enough to warrant a national rollout,” BTIG Analyst Peter Saleh wrote in the report.

Fast food companies have been trying out plant-based offerings in recent years to court flexitarian consumers who want to eat less meat or incorporate more vegetables into their diet for health or environmental reasons.

McDonald's first major foray into meat alternatives, the McPlant, represents a significant step forward for the burger behemoth in the plant-based world.

The McPlant is similar to a quarter pounder, with a plant-based patty created in collaboration with Beyond Meat.

According to McDonald's, the 510-calorie McPlant burger is "sizzled on a flat iron grill, then topped with slivered onions, tangy pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices, ketchup, mustard, mayo and a slice of melty American cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun.”

McDonald's has already introduced the McPlant in a number of European countries, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, and the United Kingdom, per CNBC.

Since February, McDonald's has been testing this plant burger at about 600 Bay Area and Dallas-Fort Worth locations to disappointing sales figures. BTIG Analysts Peter Saleh and Ben Parente stated in a report released on June 16 that the product will likely not be launched nationally later this year, Restaurant Dive reports .

Instead, they predict that the chain will change its marketing strategy and possibly even the price in order to entice more people to buy the product.

Per green queen:

“Initial U.S. testing of the McPlant burger in 2021 yielded positive sales figures. Offered in eight selected stores, some were recording up to 500 sandwich sales a week, representing around 70 per day. Based on the positive uptick, the number of test restaurants was expanded to approximately 600 locations last month. Since broadening the availability of the McPlant, sales have been disappointing, with some locations reporting single-digit daily sales.”

Per QSR, restaurants sell about 20 sandwiches daily, with only three to five sold in East Texas' more rural areas. In comparison, each Burger King location sells about 20 Impossible Whoppers daily.

If you are looking for meatless options, you can still check out the the Impossible Whopper at Burger King or the Impossible Slider at White Castle. Wendy's and Taco Bell have also added vegetarian options to their menus.

Has anyone tried the McPlant burger at Mickey D’s? Please share your thoughts in the comments.