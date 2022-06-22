Study finds catnip helps protect cats from mosquito bites

Cat on the grass B.R. Shenoy

“We found that physical damage of silvervine by cats promoted the immediate emission of total iridoids, which was 10-fold higher than from intact leaves," Masao Miyazaki, lead author of the study and a professor at Iwate University in Japan, said in a press release.

Catnip causes cats to go crazy, rolling in, chewing on, and aggressively licking it. Other cats go into a super relaxed state. For years, animal experts have been baffled by their behavior.

Researchers in Japan discovered that when cats destroy catnip, much more powerful insect repellents are released, indicating that the cats' behavior protects them from pests, PEOPLE reported.

The study, published in the journal iScience on June 14, discovered that iridoids derived from catnip (Nepeta cataria) and silver vine (Actinidia polygama) could act as insect repellants.

Japanese researchers observed how 16 cats reacted to catnip and the compounds in various scenarios. They looked into how cats chewing and rubbing on silvervine leaves affected the release of these chemicals.

When compared to intact leaves, the cats' mauling of the leaves resulted in a 10-fold increase in the release of the two iridoids, according to the study.

The composition of the iridoids appeared to change in ways that aided the cats, per the study.

Closing Thoughts

A catnip reaction lasts only five to fifteen minutes. Catnip is safe and non-addictive, though consuming a large amount may cause a mild stomach upset.

It is now thought that these compounds could be repurposed for use in human mosquito repellents.

