Chicago, IL

Good Samaritan saves a man trapped on train tracks in Chicago and is rewarded with a car

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sU9kx_0g8nZZl700
a symmetrical view of outdoor train stationPhoto by Tomáš Hustoles from Burst

“We wanted to literally show our appreciation because we need more people like you. We need more Anthonys in the world,” Early Walker, founder of the anti-violence organization I’m Telling Don’t Shoot, per the AP.
"So many times people think these young men are out here doing the wrong thing, but this is just a prime example of how a young man took it upon himself to jump in and do the right thing," said Chicago police Lt. Yolanda Irving, per an AP report.

In the following story, an act of kindness leads to national attention for a young man and a gift that dramatically enhances the quality of his life.

CBS News reports that 20-year-old Anthony Perry got off at a stop on the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line on June 6 and saw a nearly unconscious man on the tracks' electrified third rail. According to reports, the unidentified man collapsed after fighting with another commuter. They both fell onto the tracks, but one was stuck on an electrified subway rail.

Per 6 ABC, Perry put his own life in danger by leaping onto the train tracks to pull the man to safety.

Perry then performed CPR on the man, who had been injured by an electric shock, with the assistance of another commuter.

“I could’ve kept walking, but I was like, you know what? I’m not going to keep walking because God wouldn’t want me to do that so I took action immediately,'' Perry told a local outlet CBS.

Soon after, videos of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the Associated Press, the viral video caught the attention Early Walker, a philanthropist and founder of a local anti-violence group, who rewarded him with a 2009 Audi A8 plus a $25 gasoline card for his heroic act.

The South Sider has been taking two buses and a train to his job with Amazon Fresh in suburban Oak Lawn.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive. According to the newspaper, police are investigating what caused the man to land on the tracks.

What are your thoughts? Please share in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Trending news# Viral news# Chicago# Human Interest# inspiration

Comments / 4

Published by

Digital Content Creator. Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Local and National Stories, Scientific Research, Health, Travel, and More.

Houston, TX
5663 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Futuristic Taco Bell opens in Minnesota

“The first of its kind two-story model delivers innovative technology and design, like a proprietary vertical lift to transport iconic craveable Taco Bell menu items straight from the kitchen to fans,” writes the fast-food chain in a release.

Read full story
11 comments

You can save a life with hands-only CPR

Hands of Person Doing CPR on Training DummyPhoto by Raven Domingo from Pexels. "The only thing that is required to save someone's life is to do hands only CPR," Dr. Holly Andersen, the Director of Education and Outreach at the Ronald O. Perelman Heart Institute at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, per People.

Read full story
5 comments

McDonald's is eliminating healthy foods in order to simplify the menu and speed up service

“Our transition to a limited menu, involving taking dozens of less popular national and regional items off menus, helped simplify operations for our restaurant crew while also improving our customers’ experience.” McDonald’s USA said in a statement, per Quartz.

Read full story
52 comments
San Gabriel, CA

Man gets high school diploma after six decades

Grad Student With Arms In The Air PhotoPhoto by Shopify Partners from Burst. “When I went back with my grade, they wouldn’t give me my diploma because I owed $4.80 for a book,” Sams told KABC-TV.

Read full story
8 comments
Taylors, SC

Guinness recognizes 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier Pebbles as “world’s oldest living dog”

Pebbles, the Toy Fox TerriefGuinness World Records. “Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare,” Julie Gregory, Pebbles’s owner, stated to Guinness World Records.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas, TX

PulteGroup's "Built to Honor" program gifts Texas army vet his family’s dream home

Thank You For Your Service PhotoPhoto by Shopify Partners from Burst. “Our company’s Built to Honor program, that began in 2011 with a single home donated by our Dallas division, has grown into a national program through which we have now awarded 75 homes to deserving veterans and their families,” said PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall.

Read full story
1 comments
Stoughton, MA

Emotional moment when a stolen dog is reunited with his family eleven years later

“A Hollywood ending that is too long to explain in a tweet, but would be the sweetest tweet ever tweeted in the history of tweeting," Stoughton Police tweeted last week. There are few constants in this world, but as this heartwarming dog story demonstrates, microchipping your pets is one of them.

Read full story
17 comments

Adm. Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. Coast Guard

“The trailblazing career of Admiral Fagan shows young people entering the services, we mean what we say: There are no doors — no doors — closed to women,” President Biden told guests at Coast Guard headquarters.

Read full story
18 comments
Austin, TX

Cat & owner graduate from University of Texas after attending online lectures together

Photo credit: Francesca Bourdi and her cat, Suki on TwitterFrancesca Bourdi Twitter. ”A lot of people relate to having their pet with them, you know, attending their Zoom lectures because everyone was pretty much at home. She's just kind of my special graduate," Francesca Bourdier told FOX 7.

Read full story
14 comments
Kansas City, MO

92 cheeses recalled due to bacterial concerns

A Cheese Counter At A Local Market PhotoPhoto by Tomáš Hustoles from Burst. Paris Brothers, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, has issued a recall for 92 different kinds of cheese products across various brands and retailers because they may be contaminated with Listeria, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Read full story
5 comments

Strawberries recalled after possible link to hepatitis A

Fresh strawberriesPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. "If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away," the FDA said in a warning notice.

Read full story
8 comments

Study suggests that hotter nights due to climate change will cost us sleep

Mountains In The Desert PhotoPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “Our results indicate that sleep — an essential restorative process integral for human health and productivity — may be degraded by warmer temperatures," Kelton Minor of the University of Copenhagen, the study’s lead author, said in a statement.

Read full story
9 comments

New Jersey teen builds a global website to promote healthy teen minds in athletics

"I wanted to create a resource for athletes to use that's free and online and helpful. I just realized that sports psychology is so applicable. Anyone can use it. It can fit with anyone in the business field or music field. The skills in sports psychology can help anybody." — Brandon Shintani stated to northjersey.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas teen becomes the country's youngest law school graduate

Haley Taylor SchlitzPhoto credit: Southern Methodist University. "Anybody who's listening to me, but particularly students of color and girls, know that you should eat 'nos' for breakfast, don't let other people tell you how you should build your path. Don't let other people tell you what you can and can't do." — Haley Taylor Schlitz.

Read full story
68 comments
Annapolis, MD

Cat missing for nearly 16 years finally reunited with owners

Macro Photography of Brown and Black Lost Cat Signage on Black Bare TreePhoto by Pixabay from Pexels. “Sixteen years? That's a new record as far as I know," Tom Sharp, president of AKC Reunite, a lost pet recovery service, stated to USA Today.

Read full story
4 comments

Wells Fargo allegedly held phony job interviews for minorities for positions that had already been promised to others

According to The New York Times, Wells Fargo, the nation's largest mortgage lender, is under fire for holding sham job interviews for minority candidates they had no intention of hiring for positions already promised to others.

Read full story
31 comments
Provincetown, MA

Dozens of rescuers work to save dolphins stranded on Cape Cod

"Our team faced the increased difficulty of rising waters, but we know from experience that it's not an option to leave the dolphins in this area because they often get caught in a repetitive cycle of tides and restrand," Misty Niemeyer, an animal rescue officer for IFAW's marine mammal rescue and research team, said in a statement.

Read full story
8 comments

Study says cats can learn each others’ names and those of their owners

“It's been believed that cats are indifferent to things that don't benefit them, but we've learned that they pay attention to the communication between their human and feline roommates. Going forward, I want to study how cats learn the names and faces of other cats." — Saho Takagi, a research fellow who specializes in animal science and initiated the study, stated in an interview with Japan’s daily newspaper, The Mainichi.

Read full story
9 comments

An immersive Barbie experience is coming to the U.S. this summer

“We were asked to bring Barbie’s playset to life. Who can say no to that opportunity?” — Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel said in a statement. “With this exquisitely designed attraction we were intentional about delivering an exciting experience that would leave younger fans with the sense that they could do anything or be anything. And, for those who grew up with Barbie, we wanted to spark a little bit of nostalgia, give these fans a chance to step back, re-invent themselves, if only for an afternoon, and spend a day in the Dream Life!” — Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel said in a statement to T and L.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy