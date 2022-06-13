Good Samaritan saves a man trapped on train tracks in Chicago and is rewarded with a car

a symmetrical view of outdoor train station Photo by Tomáš Hustoles from Burst

“We wanted to literally show our appreciation because we need more people like you. We need more Anthonys in the world,” Early Walker, founder of the anti-violence organization I’m Telling Don’t Shoot, per the AP.

"So many times people think these young men are out here doing the wrong thing, but this is just a prime example of how a young man took it upon himself to jump in and do the right thing," said Chicago police Lt. Yolanda Irving, per an AP report.

In the following story, an act of kindness leads to national attention for a young man and a gift that dramatically enhances the quality of his life.

CBS News reports that 20-year-old Anthony Perry got off at a stop on the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line on June 6 and saw a nearly unconscious man on the tracks' electrified third rail. According to reports, the unidentified man collapsed after fighting with another commuter. They both fell onto the tracks, but one was stuck on an electrified subway rail.

Per 6 ABC, Perry put his own life in danger by leaping onto the train tracks to pull the man to safety.

Perry then performed CPR on the man, who had been injured by an electric shock, with the assistance of another commuter.

“I could’ve kept walking, but I was like, you know what? I’m not going to keep walking because God wouldn’t want me to do that so I took action immediately,'' Perry told a local outlet CBS.

Soon after, videos of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the Associated Press, the viral video caught the attention Early Walker, a philanthropist and founder of a local anti-violence group, who rewarded him with a 2009 Audi A8 plus a $25 gasoline card for his heroic act.

The South Sider has been taking two buses and a train to his job with Amazon Fresh in suburban Oak Lawn.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive. According to the newspaper, police are investigating what caused the man to land on the tracks.

