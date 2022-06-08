Emotional moment when a stolen dog is reunited with his family eleven years later

Yorkie Photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

“A Hollywood ending that is too long to explain in a tweet, but would be the sweetest tweet ever tweeted in the history of tweeting," Stoughton Police tweeted last week.

There are few constants in this world, but as this heartwarming dog story demonstrates, microchipping your pets is one of them.

Rex, a 12-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who was stolen from her owner's yard in Stoughton, Massachusetts in 2011, has been reunited with his family thanks to the assistance of a Massachusetts animal control officer.

Marzena Niejadlik, the Yorkie's owner, claims the dog was only a puppy when he ran out of the house one day, and someone took him, per NBC10.

Niejadlik reported him missing 11 years ago from Boston, Massachusetts, according to an April 28 Facebook post from the Stoughton Police Department.

After her brother died in 2010, Niejadlik says she bought the dog as a gift for her mother, per CBS Boston.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Carlos of the Stoughton Police Department responded to a report of a loose Yorkie running around on Record Street on April 27, according to police.

Carlos was able to capture the dog, which was clearly neglected, according to police. Before checking to see if he had a microchip, Carlos fed him, gave him some fresh water, and a good bath.

Fortunately, the dog had a microchip that revealed his name was Rex and that he belonged to a woman from Boston named Marzena Niejadlik.

Niejadlik and Rex had a touching reunion at the Stoughton Police Department. According to the department, Niejadlik told them that Rex enjoyed meeting her children and was "treated to a day of beauty."

The story has a happy ending, and officials say it wouldn't have been possible without his microchip.

Carlos concluded her Facebook post by emphasizing the importance of pet owners implanting microchips in their pets.

The American Kennel Club estimates that approximately 2 million dogs are stolen in the United States each year, with smaller breeds such as Chihuahuas and Yorkshire terriers being more vulnerable, according to Tom Sharp, president of AKC Reunite.

Theft of pets is said to have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

What are your thoughts on this touching reunion between a dog's owner and her cherished pet? Please share in the comments.