San Gabriel, CA

Man gets high school diploma after six decades

B.R. Shenoy

“When I went back with my grade, they wouldn’t give me my diploma because I owed $4.80 for a book,” Sams told KABC-TV.

The following story demonstrates that it is never too late to realize your dream.

Ted Sams, now 78, had regretted missing his high school graduation for 60 years. He lamented not being able to experience the thrill of receiving a diploma or donning a cap and gown.

Sams of San Gabriel, California, was supposed to graduate in 1962. However, he got into trouble and was suspended five days before the end of the school year, per the Pasadena Star-News.

According to KABC-TV, Sams failed to graduate after refusing to pay the $4.80 book fee. He claimed he missed an important final exam and had to make it up over the summer.

The Pasadena Star-News reports Sams finally received his diploma on May 27 alongside members of Southern California's San Gabriel High School class of 2022 at a ceremony at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Sams can now finally call himself a graduate.

In the days following the ceremony, the Alhambra Unified School District celebrated Sams' achievement on Facebook, calling him an "unofficial member" of the SGHS class of 2022.

"We enjoyed 💖 meeting you and your beautiful 🥰 family and are thrilled to have helped make your 60-year-old dream come true‼️" — the district wrote in one post.

Sams' original diploma was still kept in an old filing cabinet at the school. He now intends to proudly display the diploma on a wall in his home.

What are your thoughts on this elderly gentleman achieving the dream of his lifetime? Please share in the comments.

