Guinness recognizes 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier Pebbles as “world’s oldest living dog”

Pebbles, the Toy Fox TerriefGuinness World Records
“Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare,” Julie Gregory, Pebbles’s owner, stated to Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records, recently named a 21-year-old Chihuahua named TobyKeith, the “Oldest Living Dog.” However, Pebbles, a 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier from South Carolina, has now taken over the title.

Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000, and is 22 years old. Bobby and Julie Gregory of Taylors, South Carolina, adopted Pebbles in March 2000 and adore their cherished pet.

When they saw a news report about TobyKeith, they realized their dog was much older, per People.

After reviewing the evidence, Guinness World Records agreed and quickly amended the entry to name Pebbles the “Oldest Living Dog” on May 17.

According to the American Kennel Club, the average life expectancy of a toy fox terrier is 13 to 15 years, and that of a Chihuahua is 14 to 16 years.

Pebbles only weighs 4 pounds. According to Julie Gregory, the family had planned to adopt a larger dog but were swayed by her lively personality.

Pebbles had a canine companion at one point, but Rocky died in 2017 at the age of 17. They had 24 puppies together, spread across three litters, per Guinness.

Pebbles has mood swings, but she is mostly a sweet pet looking for a snuggle. A warm bath and a good meal are also favorites of the terrier.

Pebbles also apparently enjoys listening to country music while sleeping.

She's also been eating cat food since 2012, according to her veterinarian, because cat food contains more meat-based protein than dog food.

For her 22nd birthday, the pooch was given a stack of ribs and a cake.

Pebbles is in good health, so she should be able to enjoy life for quite some time.

What are your thoughts on this adorable new world record holder? Please share in the comments.

