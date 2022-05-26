Texas teen becomes the country's youngest law school graduate

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XW5Il_0fneXcTQ00
Haley Taylor SchlitzPhoto credit: Southern Methodist University

"Anybody who's listening to me, but particularly students of color and girls, know that you should eat 'nos' for breakfast, don't let other people tell you how you should build your path. Don't let other people tell you what you can and can't do." — Haley Taylor Schlitz

Haley Taylor Schlitz, who is 19 years old, graduated from the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University last week.

In the process, not only did she become the school's youngest law school graduate, but she also became the youngest Black law school graduate in the country, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

According to a news release from SMU, Taylor Schlitz struggled to be recognized by her public school's gifted and talented program as a fifth-grader.

Her parents decided to homeschool her, and she excelled, graduating from high school at 13. According to her website, she became Texas Woman's University's youngest graduate ever at 16.

Then, at the age of 16, she was accepted to nine different law schools, ultimately deciding on SMU, according to a news release from the university.

Per the release, she is also an author, public speaker, and advocate for "the issues students of color face in navigating gifted and talented programs in public schools."

Schlitz shared five keys to success when asked for advice for ambitious scholars like herself per MSNBC.com.

  1. Use your community.
  2. Manage your time to make time for yourself.
  3. Create your own path. Don’t wait for it.
  4. It is possible to live and learn outside of the box.
  5. Change does not occur overnight.

Schlitz said she will begin studying for the bar exam next Monday, now that she has received her law degree.

Per CNN, Schlitz plans to work on education policy issues with the goal of increasing opportunities for gifted and talented girls and students of color. She told Essence that she aspires to be a law professor someday.

She is excited to advocate for Gen Z's needs.

To quote Schlitz:

“I say this to myself as a member of Gen Z: be ready to make the world better than you found it, but making a difference is a long game. Don’t expect to finish, even in your lifetime. Sometimes change takes generations.”

What are your thoughts on this inspiring young lady? Please share in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Education# Law# News# Diversity# Inspiration

Comments / 66

Published by

Freelance Digital Content Creator. I cover a diverse range of topics including scientific research, health, human interest, news, travel, consumer protection updates, and more.

Houston, TX
5254 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

New Jersey teen builds a global website to promote sports psychology techniques

"I wanted to create a resource for athletes to use that's free and online and helpful. I just realized that sports psychology is so applicable. Anyone can use it. It can fit with anyone in the business field or music field. The skills in sports psychology can help anybody." — Brandon Shintani stated to northjersey.com.

Read full story

Study suggests that hotter nights due to climate change will cost us sleep

Mountains In The Desert PhotoPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “Our results indicate that sleep — an essential restorative process integral for human health and productivity — may be degraded by warmer temperatures," Kelton Minor of the University of Copenhagen, the study’s lead author, said in a statement.

Read full story
8 comments
Knoxville, TN

A brave four-year-old boy jumped into a pool to save his two-year-old sister from drowning

Blue Wavy Water Of A Swimming Pool PhotoPhoto by Tomáš Hustoles from Burst. " If people hear this story and they live close to the water, the lake or a pool or whatever, consider signing up for (swim) class because no matter what precautions you take, it can still happen," Laura Forrester told Knoxville NBC affiliate WBIR.

Read full story
11 comments
Annapolis, MD

Cat missing for nearly 16 years finally reunited with owners

Macro Photography of Brown and Black Lost Cat Signage on Black Bare TreePhoto by Pixabay from Pexels. “Sixteen years? That's a new record as far as I know," Tom Sharp, president of AKC Reunite, a lost pet recovery service, stated to USA Today.

Read full story
4 comments

Wells Fargo allegedly held phony job interviews for minorities for positions that had already been promised to others

According to The New York Times, Wells Fargo, the nation's largest mortgage lender, is under fire for holding sham job interviews for minority candidates they had no intention of hiring for positions already promised to others.

Read full story
31 comments
Provincetown, MA

Dozens of rescuers work to save dolphins stranded on Cape Cod

"Our team faced the increased difficulty of rising waters, but we know from experience that it's not an option to leave the dolphins in this area because they often get caught in a repetitive cycle of tides and restrand," Misty Niemeyer, an animal rescue officer for IFAW's marine mammal rescue and research team, said in a statement.

Read full story
8 comments

Study says cats can learn each others’ names and those of their owners

“It's been believed that cats are indifferent to things that don't benefit them, but we've learned that they pay attention to the communication between their human and feline roommates. Going forward, I want to study how cats learn the names and faces of other cats." — Saho Takagi, a research fellow who specializes in animal science and initiated the study, stated in an interview with Japan’s daily newspaper, The Mainichi.

Read full story
9 comments

An immersive Barbie experience is coming to the U.S. this summer

“We were asked to bring Barbie’s playset to life. Who can say no to that opportunity?” — Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel said in a statement. “With this exquisitely designed attraction we were intentional about delivering an exciting experience that would leave younger fans with the sense that they could do anything or be anything. And, for those who grew up with Barbie, we wanted to spark a little bit of nostalgia, give these fans a chance to step back, re-invent themselves, if only for an afternoon, and spend a day in the Dream Life!” — Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel said in a statement to T and L.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas bans pet store puppy and kitten sales

White Shih Tzu Puppy on Fabric Sofa ChairPhoto by Dominic Buccilli from Pexels. "Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas to stop hundreds of sick puppies from being shipped from out-of-state puppy mills," Stacy Sutton Kerby of the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) stated in a release about the ordinance.

Read full story
18 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago teenager becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest

Landscape Photography of Snowy MountainPhoto by eberhard grossgasteiger from Pexels. "Being at the top, I couldn't imagine that I was at the top of the world. I looked down and there was nothing higher.“ — Lucy Westlake to Today detailing her trip to Everest.

Read full story
7 comments
Bedford, TX

Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog

“It's kind of cool to be able now to say, 'Yes, it's definitely the tallest dog you've ever seen!' He's a Guinness World Record holder,” Brittany Davis, the dog's owner told Guinness.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Meta disables some filters in Texas and Illinois following lawsuits

Two Women Lean Into Each Other And Take A Selfie PhotoPhoto by Avelino Calvar Martinez from Burst. Instagram users can usually enhance or change their images with different face filters.

Read full story
3 comments

Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.

Bottle Feeding Twins PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “Unfortunately, we don’t see this slowing down any time soon,” Datasembly CEO Ben Reich said in a statement. If you rely on formula to feed your baby, you're likely one of the many families desperate to find stores with stock. This country is experiencing a massive shortage of baby formula.

Read full story
46 comments
Suffolk County, NY

New York Sheriff creates a new initiative he hopes will help owners reunite with their pets if they ever go missing

Photo of People Holding Siamese Cat and ChihuahuaPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels. "The Sheriff’s Lost Pet Network will help Deputy Sheriffs and other municipal partners swiftly and safely locate residents’ missing pets by utilizing an ID-driven database. I look forward to embarking on this new program that will hopefully return more dogs and cats back to their loving families," Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said in a news release.

Read full story
3 comments

Study shows that a dog's breed does not determine its behavior

Black And White Short Coated DogsPhoto by Edgar Daniel Hernández Cervantes from Pexels. "There is a huge amount of behavioral variation in every breed, and at the end of the day, every dog really is an individual," Elinor Karlsson, the study's co-author and a University of Massachusetts geneticist, told the Associated Press.

Read full story
11 comments
Vass, NC

Dozens of Golden Retrievers and Corgis are being rescued from slaughter in China by a rescue group

"It is heartbreaking that this breeder was going to just discard their entire inventory of dogs to be slaughtered. We had to do something. Doing nothing was not an option,” Jill Stewart, the president and founder of China Rescue Dogs, stated to People.

Read full story
7 comments

Study predicts mass marine life extinction if global warming continues

Photo of a Turtle Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Belle Co from Pexels. "Exactly where the future falls between the best-case and worst-case scenarios will be determined by the choices that society makes not only about climate change, but also about habitat destruction, overfishing, and coastal pollution." —scientists Malin Pinsky and Alexa Fredston in a comment on the new study, also published in Science.

Read full story
18 comments

Pet cloning is far more advanced than you may have imagined

Three white kittensPhoto by Peng Louis from Pexels. “I can either pay thousands of dollars to create a new pet that’s actually going to have a different history and personality, or maybe I could adopt an animal that would otherwise be killed in a shelter. Those are things that ethically need to be considered.” — Bioethics professor Dr. Robert Klitzman stated in a Washington Post article.

Read full story
16 comments
Dallas, TX

Immersive Van Gogh: A captivating experience that truly honors the artist

“Also, because we have projections from the top down onto the floor and on all the surfaces, it is a full, immersive experience. You can literally stand on the surface of the painting and watch it form around you.” — creative director of Immersive Van Gogh David Korins to Parade.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy