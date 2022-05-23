An immersive Barbie experience is coming to the U.S. this summer

Barbie Dreamhouse Photo via theworldofbarbie.com

“We were asked to bring Barbie’s playset to life. Who can say no to that opportunity?” — Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel said in a statement.

“With this exquisitely designed attraction we were intentional about delivering an exciting experience that would leave younger fans with the sense that they could do anything or be anything. And, for those who grew up with Barbie, we wanted to spark a little bit of nostalgia, give these fans a chance to step back, re-invent themselves, if only for an afternoon, and spend a day in the Dream Life!” — Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel said in a statement to T and L.

Barbie fans in the United States and Canada can experience life as a Barbie girl in a Barbie world when they visit a new immersive attraction called the World of Barbie opening this summer.

According to a press release from live entertainment company Kilburn Live, after walking the pink carpet, guests will have the opportunity to spend time in Malibu at Barbie's Dreamhouse and explore her iconic and very pink home.

Visitors can take photos in Barbie's expertly decorated living room and kitchen and on her patio, which will include a fake pool.

Fans will also be able to visit Barbie's closet, containing many of her most iconic outfits. Fans can also walk down her neighborhood streets and sit inside a life-sized Barbie Camper Van.

There will also be a history of Barbie and her friends' exhibit, so there will be activities for fans of all ages.

Kilburn Live, a global market leader in branded live entertainment, collaborated with Mattel, Incorporated, the toy company behind Barbie, to create the experience.

The World of Barbie will open this summer in Toronto, Canada. It is scheduled to visit several cities in the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and others. The dates and locations have not been finalized. However, you can visit worldofbarbie.com and sign up for updates to see if this fun attraction is coming to a city near you.

