An immersive Barbie experience is coming to the U.S. this summer

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiZ1n_0fmnKbz000
Barbie DreamhousePhoto via theworldofbarbie.com

“We were asked to bring Barbie’s playset to life. Who can say no to that opportunity?” — Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel said in a statement.
“With this exquisitely designed attraction we were intentional about delivering an exciting experience that would leave younger fans with the sense that they could do anything or be anything. And, for those who grew up with Barbie, we wanted to spark a little bit of nostalgia, give these fans a chance to step back, re-invent themselves, if only for an afternoon, and spend a day in the Dream Life!” — Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel said in a statement to T and L.

Barbie fans in the United States and Canada can experience life as a Barbie girl in a Barbie world when they visit a new immersive attraction called the World of Barbie opening this summer.

According to a press release from live entertainment company Kilburn Live, after walking the pink carpet, guests will have the opportunity to spend time in Malibu at Barbie's Dreamhouse and explore her iconic and very pink home.

Visitors can take photos in Barbie's expertly decorated living room and kitchen and on her patio, which will include a fake pool.

Fans will also be able to visit Barbie's closet, containing many of her most iconic outfits. Fans can also walk down her neighborhood streets and sit inside a life-sized Barbie Camper Van.

There will also be a history of Barbie and her friends' exhibit, so there will be activities for fans of all ages.

Kilburn Live, a global market leader in branded live entertainment, collaborated with Mattel, Incorporated, the toy company behind Barbie, to create the experience.

The World of Barbie will open this summer in Toronto, Canada. It is scheduled to visit several cities in the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and others. The dates and locations have not been finalized. However, you can visit worldofbarbie.com and sign up for updates to see if this fun attraction is coming to a city near you.

What are some of your childhood memories of Barbie? Please share in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Barbie# Travel# Exhibition# Summer# News

Comments / 2

Published by

Freelance Digital Content Creator. I cover a diverse range of topics including scientific research, health, human interest, news, travel, consumer protection updates, and more.

Houston, TX
5236 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Study suggests that hotter nights due to climate change will cost us sleep

Mountains In The Desert PhotoPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “Our results indicate that sleep — an essential restorative process integral for human health and productivity — may be degraded by warmer temperatures," Kelton Minor of the University of Copenhagen, the study’s lead author, said in a statement.

Read full story
6 comments
Knoxville, TN

A brave four-year-old boy jumped into a pool to save his two-year-old sister from drowning

Blue Wavy Water Of A Swimming Pool PhotoPhoto by Tomáš Hustoles from Burst. " If people hear this story and they live close to the water, the lake or a pool or whatever, consider signing up for (swim) class because no matter what precautions you take, it can still happen," Laura Forrester told Knoxville NBC affiliate WBIR.

Read full story
6 comments
Annapolis, MD

Cat missing for nearly 16 years finally reunited with owners

Macro Photography of Brown and Black Lost Cat Signage on Black Bare TreePhoto by Pixabay from Pexels. “Sixteen years? That's a new record as far as I know," Tom Sharp, president of AKC Reunite, a lost pet recovery service, stated to USA Today.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas teen becomes the country's youngest law school graduate

Haley Taylor SchlitzPhoto credit: Southern Methodist University. "Anybody who's listening to me, but particularly students of color and girls, know that you should eat 'nos' for breakfast, don't let other people tell you how you should build your path. Don't let other people tell you what you can and can't do." — Haley Taylor Schlitz.

Read full story
66 comments

Wells Fargo allegedly held phony job interviews for minorities for positions that had already been promised to others

According to The New York Times, Wells Fargo, the nation's largest mortgage lender, is under fire for holding sham job interviews for minority candidates they had no intention of hiring for positions already promised to others.

Read full story
30 comments
Provincetown, MA

Dozens of rescuers work to save dolphins stranded on Cape Cod

"Our team faced the increased difficulty of rising waters, but we know from experience that it's not an option to leave the dolphins in this area because they often get caught in a repetitive cycle of tides and restrand," Misty Niemeyer, an animal rescue officer for IFAW's marine mammal rescue and research team, said in a statement.

Read full story
8 comments

Study says cats can learn each others’ names and those of their owners

“It's been believed that cats are indifferent to things that don't benefit them, but we've learned that they pay attention to the communication between their human and feline roommates. Going forward, I want to study how cats learn the names and faces of other cats." — Saho Takagi, a research fellow who specializes in animal science and initiated the study, stated in an interview with Japan’s daily newspaper, The Mainichi.

Read full story
9 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas bans pet store puppy and kitten sales

White Shih Tzu Puppy on Fabric Sofa ChairPhoto by Dominic Buccilli from Pexels. "Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas to stop hundreds of sick puppies from being shipped from out-of-state puppy mills," Stacy Sutton Kerby of the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) stated in a release about the ordinance.

Read full story
18 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago teenager becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest

Landscape Photography of Snowy MountainPhoto by eberhard grossgasteiger from Pexels. "Being at the top, I couldn't imagine that I was at the top of the world. I looked down and there was nothing higher.“ — Lucy Westlake to Today detailing her trip to Everest.

Read full story
7 comments
Bedford, TX

Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog

“It's kind of cool to be able now to say, 'Yes, it's definitely the tallest dog you've ever seen!' He's a Guinness World Record holder,” Brittany Davis, the dog's owner told Guinness.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Meta disables some filters in Texas and Illinois following lawsuits

Two Women Lean Into Each Other And Take A Selfie PhotoPhoto by Avelino Calvar Martinez from Burst. Instagram users can usually enhance or change their images with different face filters.

Read full story
3 comments

Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.

Bottle Feeding Twins PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “Unfortunately, we don’t see this slowing down any time soon,” Datasembly CEO Ben Reich said in a statement. If you rely on formula to feed your baby, you're likely one of the many families desperate to find stores with stock. This country is experiencing a massive shortage of baby formula.

Read full story
46 comments
Suffolk County, NY

New York Sheriff creates a new initiative he hopes will help owners reunite with their pets if they ever go missing

Photo of People Holding Siamese Cat and ChihuahuaPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels. "The Sheriff’s Lost Pet Network will help Deputy Sheriffs and other municipal partners swiftly and safely locate residents’ missing pets by utilizing an ID-driven database. I look forward to embarking on this new program that will hopefully return more dogs and cats back to their loving families," Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said in a news release.

Read full story
3 comments

Study shows that a dog's breed does not determine its behavior

Black And White Short Coated DogsPhoto by Edgar Daniel Hernández Cervantes from Pexels. "There is a huge amount of behavioral variation in every breed, and at the end of the day, every dog really is an individual," Elinor Karlsson, the study's co-author and a University of Massachusetts geneticist, told the Associated Press.

Read full story
11 comments
Vass, NC

Dozens of Golden Retrievers and Corgis are being rescued from slaughter in China by a rescue group

"It is heartbreaking that this breeder was going to just discard their entire inventory of dogs to be slaughtered. We had to do something. Doing nothing was not an option,” Jill Stewart, the president and founder of China Rescue Dogs, stated to People.

Read full story
7 comments

Study predicts mass marine life extinction if global warming continues

Photo of a Turtle Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Belle Co from Pexels. "Exactly where the future falls between the best-case and worst-case scenarios will be determined by the choices that society makes not only about climate change, but also about habitat destruction, overfishing, and coastal pollution." —scientists Malin Pinsky and Alexa Fredston in a comment on the new study, also published in Science.

Read full story
18 comments

Pet cloning is far more advanced than you may have imagined

Three white kittensPhoto by Peng Louis from Pexels. “I can either pay thousands of dollars to create a new pet that’s actually going to have a different history and personality, or maybe I could adopt an animal that would otherwise be killed in a shelter. Those are things that ethically need to be considered.” — Bioethics professor Dr. Robert Klitzman stated in a Washington Post article.

Read full story
16 comments
Dallas, TX

Immersive Van Gogh: A captivating experience that truly honors the artist

“Also, because we have projections from the top down onto the floor and on all the surfaces, it is a full, immersive experience. You can literally stand on the surface of the painting and watch it form around you.” — creative director of Immersive Van Gogh David Korins to Parade.com.

Read full story
Saugerties, NY

New York's Catskill Animal Sanctuary ensures that farm animals live full and happy lives

"I choose to believe in humanity's goodness and in our capacity to be our best selves. It's the only way I can do this work.“ —Kathy Stevens, the Founder of Catskills Animal Sanctuary on its website.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy