Study says cats can learn each others’ names and those of their owners

“It's been believed that cats are indifferent to things that don't benefit them, but we've learned that they pay attention to the communication between their human and feline roommates. Going forward, I want to study how cats learn the names and faces of other cats." — Saho Takagi, a research fellow who specializes in animal science and initiated the study, stated in an interview with Japan’s daily newspaper, The Mainichi.

A new study may give cat owners worldwide cause to celebrate, as their pets are not only more attentive than they thought, but they can even learn their owners’ names.

Japanese researchers demonstrated in a new study published in Scientific Reports that cats can learn their names and the names of their human owners and other cats they live with.

First Experiment

Researchers showed familiar cat images and then played an audio clip of the owner saying the cat's name or an incorrect name. The study found that cats in multi-cat households stared at the picture for longer when the wrong name was played, indicating that they were perplexed by the situation.

Cats in cat cafes did not behave similarly, possibly because they lived with too many cats to learn their names and had fewer opportunities due to the constant flow of strange humans in and out of the cafe.

The effect was more substantial in cats from multi-cat homes with multiple people, most likely because they have more chances to hear their names called.

However, the researchers state that additional research is required.

They still don't know much about social learning in cats, and this study only included a few dozen cats, so it needs to be replicated before it can be considered science.

Second Experiment

In a second experiment, cats were tested to see if they could recognize their owners' names. Like in the first experiment, cats from larger households tended to stare longer at the facial images of unnamed people, indicating that they already knew their cat parents' names.

The researchers hope to find out how cats remember other people's names in everyday life and how far they understand language in their next study.

Conclusion

Think twice the next time you think your cat isn’t paying attention. There’s a good chance that our cats absorb far more information than we think. They almost certainly know the names of their feline siblings, and your cats almost certainly know your name.

Scientists recommend spending as much time as possible with your cat to increase the likelihood of him knowing your name. The more time a cat parent spends with their kitty, the better cats remember their humans' names.

What are your experiences with your own kitties? Please share in the comments.