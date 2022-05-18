Chicago teenager becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest

Landscape Photography of Snowy Mountain Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger from Pexels

"Being at the top, I couldn't imagine that I was at the top of the world. I looked down and there was nothing higher.“ — Lucy Westlake to Today detailing her trip to Everest.

In an era when uplifting news appears to be becoming increasingly scarce, I have a feel-good piece that will appeal to those looking for motivation.

Lucy Westlake, an 18-year-old from Naperville, Illinois, has become the youngest American woman to reach the summit of Mt. Everest - the tallest peak in the world.

Westlake's mother confirmed she had reached the peak of the 29,032 ft mountain in Nepal on May 12 at 5:40 a.m. local time via the teen's Instagram account.

The previous record had stood for 15 years, with Westlake reaching it one month and one day younger than the previous holder.

Westlake's journey to the top of the world took only 25 days after starting on April 18.

Grape-Nuts cereal provided a $12,500 grant to help fund the trip as part of the brand's initiative to support female pioneers.

Lucy’s Journey

Lucy says her goal was to inspire women of all ages to seek adventure in the mountains and push themselves beyond their perceived limits.

Her highpoint journey began when she was seven years old, and her family visited Black Mountain in Kentucky per the teen's website,

Previously, the teen had broken two records for the youngest climber. She became the youngest female to climb the lower 48 states’ highest points in 2016 at age 12. She set the world record as the youngest female to climb all 50 US states’ highest points in 2021 at age 17.

She has also scaled the highest peaks on each continent, including Kilimanjaro in Africa, Denali in North America, and Elbrus in Europe. Papua New Guinea and Antarctica are up next.

Closing Thoughts

According to the Daily Herald, Westlake aspires to be the youngest person to complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which includes summiting the highest mountains on all seven continents as well as reaching the North and South Poles.

Her next accomplishment will be in college. She will begin her studies at the University of Southern California in August.

This incredible young lady serves as an excellent role model for both young and old. She has a bright future ahead of her. We wish her luck in achieving her future goals!

