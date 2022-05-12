Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog

Zeus, a Great Dane from Bedford, TX Guinness World Records

“It's kind of cool to be able now to say, 'Yes, it's definitely the tallest dog you've ever seen!' He's a Guinness World Record holder,” Brittany Davis, the dog's owner told Guinness.

Have you ever wondered how tall the world's tallest dog is? Is this Guinness World Record-holding dog still alive and walking around?

Wonder no more.

Guinness World Records has crowned an American Great Dane named Zeus, the world’s tallest dog.

The two-year-old dog stands at 3 feet, 5.18 inches. Per sources close to the Guinness Book of World Records, each dog is measured from foot to withers (the area of the dog just above the shoulders).

The grey and white dog received the paw-some award on March 22 after his height was measured and confirmed by his veterinarian.

Brittany Davis, the dog's owner, said she was overjoyed when her brother gave her the pup when he was only eight weeks old. Despite her initial reservations about his enormous size, she quickly fell in love with him.

According to the American Kennel Club, the breed is well-known for its easygoing and loving personality.

All About Zeus

Zeus was the largest puppy in a litter of five puppies born to a merle sire and a brindle dam.

Zeus consumes 12 cups of dog food and the occasional fried treat every day. Davis states that his all-time favorite treat is ice cubes.The kitchen sink serves as Zeus' water bowl.

Davis describes Zeus' typical day as going for walks around the neighborhood, perusing local farmers' markets, and sleeping by his window.

Her dog, she claims, is afraid of rain and otherwise well-behaved. Although, he does enjoy stealing her baby's pacifier and eating food left on counters.

Because of their size, Great Danes have a shorter life expectancy. However, Davis reports that Zeus is in good health.

Zeus lives with three miniature Australian shepherd dogs and a cat.

Another Zeus

A different Great Dane also named Zeus holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest dog ever, standing 44 inches tall before passing away in September 2014 at the age of five.

What do you think of Zeus’ record? Please share in the comments.