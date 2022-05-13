Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.

Bottle Feeding Twins Photo Photo by Sarah Pflug from Burst

“Unfortunately, we don’t see this slowing down any time soon,” Datasembly CEO Ben Reich said in a statement.

If you rely on formula to feed your baby, you're likely one of the many families desperate to find stores with stock. This country is experiencing a massive shortage of baby formula.

According to data from the firm Datasembly, the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula at retailers across the country was 43 percent during the first week of May, per NPR.

According to CNN and USA Today, citing data from the website Datasembly, more than half of available baby formula in stores was sold out during the week of April 24 in six states: Texas, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Missouri.

During a press briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that the Food and Drug Administration is working to ensure that baby formula is available to consumers.

Many children across the country could be affected by the shortage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about a quarter of infants born in the United States in 2017 were exclusively breastfed for their first six months.

Why is there a baby formula shortage?

The demand for formula was already high, but it is now in short supply across the United States due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CBS News, manufacturers are struggling to obtain critical ingredients, are experiencing packaging issues, and are experiencing labor shortages.

The problem was exacerbated when the Food and Drug Administration shut down the Abbott Nutrition Facility in Michigan, a significant baby formula producer, following reports of two infant deaths and four bacterial infections linked to the formula. Abbott is a major manufacturer of infant formula.

The FDA recalled three brands of powdered baby formula produced by the company in February due to potential bacterial infections, including Salmonella. The FDA advised parents not to purchase or use certain batches of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas, all manufactured by Abbott.

Nationwide shortage

When parents go to the supermarket to stock up, they are met with empty shelves or limited quantities.

The nationwide shortage has affected 11,000 stores.

According to The Washington Post, major retailers such as Target, Walgreens, Kroger, and CVS have begun rationing their formula, forcing parents to rely on private sellers to keep their newborns fed. Parents desperate for a single can have reportedly had to drive across state lines or turn to social media for assistance.

What should parents do?

For the time being, pediatricians and health professionals advise parents who cannot find formula to contact food banks or doctor's offices. They warn against diluting formula or using online DIY recipes to stretch supplies.

Smaller stores and pharmacies may still have supplies when larger stores run out, so experts also recommend them.

Most regular baby formulas contain the same essential ingredients and nutrients, so parents should not be afraid to try a different brand if they can't find their favorite.

Health officials warn against purchasing formulas through social media websites or sources other than traditional retailers because they may be counterfeit.

What are your personal experiences with the baby formula shortage? Please share in the comments.