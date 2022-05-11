New York Sheriff creates a new initiative he hopes will help owners reunite with their pets if they ever go missing

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUrTp_0fXvzG2z00
Photo of People Holding Siamese Cat and ChihuahuaPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels

"The Sheriff’s Lost Pet Network will help Deputy Sheriffs and other municipal partners swiftly and safely locate residents’ missing pets by utilizing an ID-driven database. I look forward to embarking on this new program that will hopefully return more dogs and cats back to their loving families," Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said in a news release.

Thousands of pets are lost each year. Now, a new resource is available to Suffolk County residents to assist them in finding their missing pets.

Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. announced the launch of the Lost Pet Network on May 4 per People.

Pet owners who participate in the program will be added to a county-wide pet database. Each pet is given a unique number that connects to the database, allowing the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office to share identifying information quickly if a registered four-legged friend goes missing.

The Lost Pet Network will send owners of registered pets a printed pet identification card. Information about the lost pet will also be shared on social media accounts to aid in the animal's recovery.

The efforts come during National Pet Month.

The ASPCA advises owners to microchip their beloved pets as well.

According to the American Humane Society, approximately 10 million pets are lost in the United States each year, with millions of those ending up in animal shelters. Unfortunately, only 15% of dogs and 2% of cats in shelters without microchips are reunited with their owners.

Toulon hopes that the regional initiative will grow and become a national model for reuniting beloved pets with their owners.

For the time being, Suffolk pet owners can register their animals by completing a form, uploading a clear photo of their pet, and emailing it to SheriffPetNetwork@suffolkcountyny.gov.

What are your thoughts on the new initiative? Please share in the comments.

