Dozens of Golden Retrievers and Corgis are being rescued from slaughter in China by a rescue group

Golden retriever Photo by Hemant Gupta from Pexels

"It is heartbreaking that this breeder was going to just discard their entire inventory of dogs to be slaughtered. We had to do something. Doing nothing was not an option,” Jill Stewart, the president and founder of China Rescue Dogs, stated to People.

Based in the United States, China Rescue Dogs is a leading international non-profit dog rescue. Jill Stewart, the organization’s founder, is a vocal advocate for animal rights worldwide, particularly in China.

Its mission is “to rescue and rehabilitate dogs from the meat trade in China and provide them with loving homes in the U.S. and Canada.” Some of these rescue dogs have already found their forever homes and are making an immediate impact by providing unconditional love to their new families.

Per a recent press release from this nonprofit, 46 adult golden retrievers, 22 corgis, and numerous golden retriever puppies are being moved from a breeding farm in China to a sanctuary to save the pets from slaughter.

According to People, The Shanghai Animal Rescue and China Rescue Dogs are collaborating to save dozens of dogs from slaughter and the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. The dogs will travel to North America in search of forever homes.

China Rescue Dogs began rescue efforts as soon as they learned about the needy animals, and they have saved 29 golden retrievers and their puppies so far. The dogs are resting and receiving medical care at a sanctuary where they will not be slaughtered.

The rescues are still working to relocate the remaining Golden Retrievers and Corgis to a more secure location. Once all the dogs have been relocated to a safer location where they are no longer at risk of being slaughtered, they will begin looking for forever homes in North America.

However, with the reintroduction of lockdowns in Shanghai and restrictions on dog imports into the United States, rescue efforts have become even more difficult.

If you are interested in learning more about China Rescue Dogs' Shanghai rescue effort, you can follow the organization on Facebook or visit its website.

What are your thoughts? Please share in the comments.