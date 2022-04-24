Dallas, TX

Immersive Van Gogh: A captivating experience that truly honors the artist

B.R. Shenoy

Immersive Van Gogh

On a recent Saturday afternoon, my family and I had the opportunity to view the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Dallas, which was playing at the 65,000 square foot Lighthouse Artspace at 507 S. Harwood Street in downtown Dallas.

We had visited the Immersive Frida Exhibit Dallas at the same location only a month earlier and enjoyed it immensely, so we decided to check out this exhibit as well.

The Exhibit

"Immersive Van Gogh" is essentially a projected animation of the most famous works of renowned post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh.

The exhibit was designed by Italian light designer Massimiliano Siccardi and was recently featured in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The exhibition is divided into three galleries. Each gallery projects the same videos in a continuous loop.

Hence, you are allowed to enter the exhibit at any time throughout the duration of the show and stay for as long as you like.

You can also move from room to room and stay as long as you like in each of the three rooms.

The second gallery is the largest and provides the best immersive experience due to the paintings being projected on larger walls and the floor.

The third gallery projects the films onto mirrored pillars arranged in the center of the room for a unique perspective.

There were ottomans and folding chairs where you could sit and relax while watching the projections. Cushions were also distributed to VIP and Premium ticket holders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSJDj_0fGhIS4T00
Immersive Van GoghB.R. Shenoy

Our Impressions of the Exhibit

We visited the VanGogh Museum in Amsterdam over 20 years ago, so it was fantastic to revisit some of his most famous pieces.

It was magical to see Van Gogh's work come to life through an animated video display, which was accompanied by an incredible soundtrack.

It was truly mesmerizing to see how they captured the texture of paint brush strokes and the imposing and then disappearing of artwork visuals as they moved across the walls and floors.

It was cool to have the sensation of the floor moving up and down when the movement was actually provided by projections on the walls.

I will say the admission price is a bit steep for the time you spend viewing the exhibit. We watched the show twice to make sure we hadn't missed anything.

Furthermore, there was no commentary or additional information to help the viewer gain a better understanding of Van Gogh. They could have provided more information on the pieces' titles, backgrounds, or dates.

You will get more out of the experience if you research the works ahead of time.

Closing Thoughts

I would highly recommend this exhibit to art enthusiasts or anyone looking for a unique out-of-the-box art experience. Van Gogh's art, combined with the high-tech digital exhibit, was a truly memorable experience.

Tickets for this exhibition can be purchased through Universe (a Ticketmaster platform) on their website – Dallasvangogh.com. Ticket prices start at $39.99. The exhibition goes on through September 6.

What are your thoughts on these immersive exhibit experiences? Please share in the comments.

