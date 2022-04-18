Stranded dolphin on Texas beach dies

Dolphin Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

“If a live dolphin or whale strands in Texas, please DO NOT PUSH the animal back to sea, do not attempt to swim or interact with them, do not crowd them," — the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network stated to NBC news.

Dolphins have a powerful emotional impact on many people. They are also well-known for their intelligence and physical abilities.

Per a Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network post on Facebook, beachgoers are partially responsible for the death of a sick female bottlenose dolphin on Quintana Beach on the Gulf of Mexico some 6 miles east of Freeport, Texas.

According to eyewitnesses, on April 10, beachgoers saw a sick dolphin stranded on the beach, pulled it back into the sea, and attempted to swim with and ride the sickly animal.

Officials claimed the dolphin died before rescuers could save it.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, dolphins are a federally protected species, and it is illegal to harass, feed, or disturb the animal in the wild.

A stranded marine mammal is defined as a mammal that requires medical care due to disease or injury, is unable to return to the water without aid, or is dead at sea, according to the United States Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The National Marine Fisheries Service, generally known as NOAA Fisheries, advises that human contact with wild dolphins might jeopardize their existence.

Breaches of the Marine Mammal Protection Act can lead to civil fines of up to $11,000 and a year in prison and other penalties.

Quintana Beach County Park, which responded to the event, described it as a "tragedy."

What are your thoughts on this tragic incident with the sick dolphin?