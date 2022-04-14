Beagles bred for research being rescued and placed in permanent homes

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmqr3_0f59crR900
BeaglesPhoto by Alexey Photography from Pexels
"While certainly a monumental task, this is not something I had to think about for more than a second before agreeing. It is truly an honor to be able to give these dogs the lives they deserve." — Homeward Trails Animal Rescue's executive director, Sue Bell, said in a statement according to People.

According to a release from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, a Fairfax, Virginia-based animal rescue, more than 400 surplus beagles will finally find permanent homes.

Hundreds of beagles were rescued from Envigo, a Cumberland, Virginia based breeding facility that provided the pups to research organizations both in the US and internationally. The beagles were no longer for sale since the pandemic slowed down demand.

The surplus canines were on the verge of being euthanized, but thanks to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, they are now being put in loving homes. Envigo was grateful to them since they no longer had to cope with the overabundance of dogs.

Because they were born and raised in a breeding facility, these poor dogs had never known what it was like to grow up in a loving home.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue has now relocated 300 puppies to the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Wyoming, Priceless Pet Rescue in California, the Richmond SPCA, and other Virginia groups as of March 25, 2022. This was done to ensure that they would have enough space to securely care for the dogs until they were adopted and moved into their future homes.

The outcome was also fantastic news for families interested in adding one of the lively canines to their collection.

Visit the Homeward Trails Animal website to learn more about the organization and its life-saving mission.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming story? Please share in the comments.

