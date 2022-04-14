Philadelphia nurse will run the Boston Marathon in scrubs to raise funds for nurse mental health services

Person jogging Photo by Daniel Reche from Pexels

”Over the last two years, I have witnessed and personally experienced the effect that the COVID pandemic has had on healthcare workers' mental health and wellbeing. This April, I am combining my two passions and attempting to break the World Record for 'fastest marathon run in a nurse's uniform' at the Boston Marathon.“ —Samantha Roecker on The American Nurse's Foundation fundraising page

Sam Roecker is a Philadelphia nurse who aims to run all 26.2 miles of the Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022, in her nursing scrubs.

She aims to raise awareness and funds for the American Nurses Foundation's wellbeing initiative programs that promote nurses' mental health and welfare.

Since Sam was in seventh grade, she has been running and is also a professional marathoner—her personal best is 2:29:59 from 2020. She represented the United States at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where she finished sixth in 2:32.

The world record for someone running the Boston Marathon in a nurse uniform is 3:00, and Sam plans to beat it. This will be her third time on the Boston course.

Sam’s pants and top, provided by sponsor Moxie Scrubs, are constructed of a breathable, forgiving combination of polyester and spandex.

Closing Thoughts

Sam has raised around $21,000 toward her $26,200 target as of April 6, thanks to a recent feature in Runner's World. She intends to continue the fundraising effort until the end of May.

You can support this inspiring young nurse by helping her reach that goal here: https://givetonursing.networkforgood.com/projects/152794-samantha-roecker-marathon-fundraiser.

