Study says young women outearn men in several US cities

“One of the reasons the pay gap has narrowed is the well-known fact that young women are substantially outpacing young men in completing college.” —Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center

Although the gender pay gap persists among full-time, year-round professionals across the country, a new Pew Research Center analysis reveals that young women's median incomes in some American cities are equal to — or even more significant than — their male counterparts.

According to senior researcher Richard Fry's examination of Census Bureau data, the gender pay gap is substantially narrower among younger employees under 30 than in the broader workforce, with young women receiving 93 percent of their young male counterparts' salaries.

Even though women's median yearly earnings in 2019 were just 82 percent of men's, women under 30 in 22 of 250 U.S. metro regions were found to be earning the same.

Young women make 102 percent more than males in New York. Still, less traditional metropolises score even higher: women outearn men by 120 percent and 114 percent in Wenatchee, Washington, and Morgantown, West Virginia, respectively.

The “Motherhood Penalty”

“Women are at their most significant parity with men in their early years of entering the labor market, during the teens and 20s,… As you follow them over time, the pay gap widens." —Richard Fry, the senior economist behind the Pew Research study, told HuffPost.

They incur a “motherhood penalty”, which is a concept that refers to the extreme difficulties women encounter in the profession after having a child.

Education and Awareness

According to experts, young women's income increases appear to result from a combination of education and awareness. Pay parity rules have compelled businesses to defend their compensation decisions, making it simpler for women to bargain for higher pay.

Gains in higher education, especially in metropolitan areas, appear to be making an impact. Historically, women have outperformed males in college admissions and graduation, and the gap is more pronounced in large cities than rural communities.

Closing Thoughts

Although, the disparity has shrunk in many U.S. communities, there is still a long way to go nationwide.

“The major cities obviously represent the exceptions and not the rules.” — Gloria Blackwell, CEO of the American Association of University Women

The following are the 10 cities where younger women's wages are now looking good:

Wenatchee, Wash.; 120% Morgantown, W.Va.; 114% Barnstable Town, Mass.; 112% Gainesville, Fla.; 110% Naples, Fla.; 108% San Diego; 105% Yuba City, Calif.; 105% New York; 102% Washington, DC; 102% San Angelo, Texas; 102%

