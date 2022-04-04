A grocer’s friendship with a child inspires a campaign to celebrate kindness

Man high fives girl Photo by Kampus Production for Pexels

”You never know when a moment and a few sincere words can have an impact on a life.” — Zig Ziglar

In the vegetable aisle at a Publix in Fort Myers, Florida, an extraordinary friendship blossomed.

Rachel Smith had been going to this supermarket every Saturday for several years.

She told Good Morning America that she chose this store because “there was always such a culture of kindness there.”

A grocer by the name of Gilnet, who worked at the store, was always delighted to see Smith and her daughter Fiona.

“I noticed her beginning to recognize him, and then eventually going out of her way to look for him,” Smith stated about Fiona as a toddler.

After Gilnet taught Fiona how to high five, he earned the moniker “High Five.”

Gilnet recognized this amazing connection. He gifted Fiona her first bike on her third birthday in 2019, much to the young girl’s delight.

A New Nonprofit is Born

The family’s weekly supermarket excursions had to end due to the pandemic. During this time, Gilnet was transferred.

After two years, Smith hunted Gilnet down at his new store and took Fiona to see him. The two were overjoyed to see one other again, and Fiona ran up to Gilnet for a hug.

Smith shared numerous videos of Fiona and Gilnet on social media and received multiple responses from followers discussing the “High Fives” in their lives — people they met as children who made an indelible impact.

Smith told GMA the experiences of others and Gilnet inspired her to start a nonprofit.

She named it “Who’s Your High Five?” and aims to spark a global movement of eternal appreciation.

People may contribute stories about individuals who’ve favorably touched their lives in the same manner Gilnet has positively impacted theirs. Perhaps even reuniting them with their own “High Five.”

