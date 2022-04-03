Study finds eating avocado twice a week reduces the risk of heart disease by one-fifth

Half of an avocado Photo by Matthew Henry from Burst

"Our study provides further evidence that the intake of plant-sourced unsaturated fats can improve diet quality and is an important component in cardiovascular disease prevention."—Dr. Lorena Pacheco, lead author from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health

Avocados are one of the healthiest fruits you can consume. The potential benefits of this fruit are attributable to the fruit's "healthy" monounsaturated fats – these are the fats you want to consume.

Avocados are very high in nutritional fiber, protein, and critical vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C, E, K, and magnesium.

According to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, eating two servings of avocado each week (one avocado) can reduce coronary heart disease by 21%.

A proper diet can lower your risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.

Harvard University researchers sought to know if eating avocados daily reduced the long-term risk of acquiring heart disease or stroke.

The new research involved 68,786 women from the NHS Nurses' Health Study and 41,701 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study.

People were interviewed about their diets and filled out food frequency questionnaires every four years over a 30-year-period.

During a 30-year follow-up, 9,185 heart attacks and 5,290 strokes were recorded.

According to the study, replacing half a portion of other fat-containing foods (such as butter, margarine, mayonnaise, egg, yogurt, cheese, or processed meats) with the same quantity of avocado may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease (between 16 and 22 percent lower).

However, they discovered no improvement in heart health by substituting olive oil, vegetable oil, or almonds with avocado.

They found no evidence of a relationship between consuming avocados and a decreased risk of stroke.

“This is promising because it is a food item that is popular, accessible, desirable and easy to include in meals eaten … at home and in restaurants.” —Dr Cheryl Anderson, chair of the American Heart Association’s Council on Epidemiology and Prevention

