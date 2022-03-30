Oscars drama shines a light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia struggle

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ansgX_0esLyLSt00
Bald woman sitting at tablePhoto by Ketut Subiyanto for Pexels

"I've been having issues with hair lost, ... It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?'" —Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, who debuted her shaved hairdo in July 2021, was criticized by 2022 Oscars presenter Chris Rock on March 27 for her everyday look.

Since 2018, when she announced her diagnosis with the autoimmune illness alopecia areata on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, 50, has been open about her hair loss struggle. She has either shaved her head or donned turbans in public since then.

Alopecia Areata

Alopecia areata is a disease that arises when the body's immune system targets hair follicles, most commonly on the scalp or face but also in other regions of the body.

According to the Mayo Clinic, alopecia is a disorder that can affect an individual's scalp or entire body and can be transient or permanent. It is frequently caused by heredity, hormonal changes, medical issues, or age. Sometimes hair falls out in clumps, resulting in just partial baldness. Hair can come back in some instances, although baldness can reoccur.

According to the National Institutes of Health, it equally affects all racial and ethnic groups and males and women. There is no cure, although physicians may consider treating it with steroids, immune-suppressing medicines, or treatments that encourage hair growth.

According to the National Alopecia Areata Association, the illness affects around 2% of the population of almost 7 million Americans.

According to Harvard Medical School, one-third of women will experience hair loss at some point in their life. In addition, a peer-reviewed study released in 2018 discovered that Black and Hispanic women in the United States have a "much higher" likelihood of acquiring alopecia areata, in their lifetime than white women.

Pinkett Smith’s Video on TikTok

@jadapinkettsmith ✨Crown Act✨ Be proud of your crown❣️ #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney ♬ I Am Not My Hair - India.Arie

Pinkett Smith released a TikTok video detailing her Hollywood hair experience roughly a week before her husband, Will Smith, attacked Academy Awards presenter Chris Rock for joking over his wife's shaved head.

Following the Oscars slap, Will Smith delivered an impassioned public apology to Chris Rock in an Instagram post on March 28.

What are your thoughts on the Oscars incident? Please share in the comments.

