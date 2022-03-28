Study finds microplastics in human blood for the first time

“The big question is what is happening in our body? Are the particles retained in the body? Are they transported to certain organs, such as getting past the blood-brain barrier? And are these levels sufficiently high to trigger disease? We urgently need to fund further research so we can find out.” —ecotoxicologist professor Dick Vethaak told The Guardian.

According to Reuters, scientists discovered microplastic traces in human blood for the first time in a new study released on Thursday (March 24).

Microplastics are little bits of plastic with a diameter of less than 5 mm.

The research, published in the journal Environment International, took blood samples from 22 donors and tested them for five different types of plastic.

Plastic particles were discovered in the bodies of 17 of the volunteers or 80 percent of the people tested.

On average, each millilitre of blood contained 1.6 micrograms of plastic; the maximum quantity was slightly more than 7 micrograms.

According to the survey, the most frequent kind was PET plastic (used in drink bottles, clothing, and food packaging). According to Sky News, it was discovered in 50% of the blood donors.

The study also discovered that polystyrene was present in 36% of the blood, and polyethylene was present in 23%.

These studies demonstrate how readily microplastics can enter the human body through other means than consuming or breathing them in.

According to Professor Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands and co-author of the paper, stated to The Guardian, the consequences of plastic particles in the bloodstream are yet unclear.

Researchers are concerned because microplastics have been shown to harm human cells in the lab, and air pollution particles have already been shown to penetrate the body and cause millions of premature deaths each year.

The study was supported by the Dutch National Organization for Health Research and Development and Common Seas, which seeks to reduce plastic pollution.

Final Thoughts

Plastic has been discovered everywhere, from the ocean's deepest depths to the peaks of the Rocky and Pyrenees Mountains. They have also been discovered within creatures from bacteria to whales, turtles, and other fish.

Because of its pervasiveness, research has determined that the average American consumes a credit card's worth of plastic each week.

Avoiding microwaving meals in plastic containers and ensuring you ventilate your home are two of Vethaak's suggestions for reducing plastic particle consumption.

