Protect yourself from utility phone scams

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVLfP_0eQkPaOq00
Lady talking on mobile in front of computerKarolina Grabowska/Pexels

Utility scammers are hard at work attempting to deceive consumers.

Truecaller, a call-security software provider, says that Americans lost $29.8 billion to phone scammers in the preceding 12 months, up from $19.7 billion the previous year, based on the findings of a March 2021 poll. According to the survey, 59 million Americans lost money to phone scams over that period, with the average cost increasing by 43 percent, from $351 to $502.

Our Experience

Yesterday, my husband received a telephone call from a phone scammer acting as a utility employee, claiming we were behind on our gas bill.

The scammer manipulated our caller ID to make it look like the call was coming from a local utility. In our case, they spoofed a number from CenterPoint Energy.

“Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.” —fcc.gov

According to the fraudster, the utility company had changed payment platforms and was now taking payments through Zelle, a mobile payment app.

They threatened to terminate our service and demanded that we pay them immediately via Zelle.

My husband thought he was going crazy since we always pay our utility bills automatically through direct debit.

He immediately logged into the company's website to check on our account status. Alternatively, he could have contacted their customer care line to inquire about the status of our account.

My husband made sure that he used the company's official website or phone number, as displayed on our utility bill. He confirmed the account was in good standing.

Utilities around the country have cautioned customers to be on the lookout for similar calls and not fall for service outages claims.

Simple Tips to Protect Yourself

  1. Hang up if you receive a call from someone claiming to be collecting on behalf of your local utility, even if a caller ID device identifies the company.
  2. To check the status of your utility account, call the provider at the number indicated on your monthly utility bill, phone book, or well-known website. Do not call the number that appears on your caller ID.
  3. Personal information such as birth dates, social security numbers, and financial information should not be disclosed.
  4. Utilities do not request immediate payment via phone or email. They will not pressure you to pay by phone as your sole alternative, nor will they threaten to terminate your service instantly.
  5. Never make payments to anyone using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or mobile payment apps. Legitimate businesses will provide you with several payment options.
  6. Spread the word with family and friends about the potential scam so they can protect themselves.
  7. It is unnecessary to report the scam if you merely received a phone call. However, if you lost money due to the scam, call your local police department or sheriff's office as soon as possible. Or you can report the scam to your utility company online, the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, or to your state attorney general.

Have you been the victim of any phone scams? Please share your experiences in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Scam# Phone scams# Fraud# Spoofing# Technology

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance digital content creator. I cover a diverse range of topics including local and national news, travel, health, human interest, consumer protection updates, and more.

Houston, TX
3395 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Dallas, TX

Immersive Frida: A Truly Unique Experience

Creative graffiti wall with portrait of Frida KahloBrett Sayles/Pexels. “Our goal is to give our viewers more than an examination of her work; we also hope they will leave with a richer understanding of the smart, complex woman who created these timeless masterpieces,” Lighthouse Immersive co-founder Svetlana Dvoretsky in a statement.

Read full story

Physical activity has been related to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease

Happy Elderly Couple Holding Hands while Crossing on the Pedestrian LaneSHVETS production/Pexels. "One exciting finding of this study is that as people's fitness improved, their risk of Alzheimer's disease decreased—it was not an all-or-nothing proposition," study author Edward Zamrini, MD, from the Washington VA Medical Center, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

Read full story

Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her 'Medical Emergency' After Eating Fish By Accident

"Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person's info that responds at all times." —Bethenny Frankel. Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is using a recent incident as a platform to raise awareness for severe allergies.

Read full story

A family sounds the alarm about common household items that can be dangerous to pets

Anonymous man stroking purebred dog in kitchenZen Chung/Pexels. "I was more concerned about him choking on a dog treat or a rawhide, but not in a million years did I think a chip bag," owner Holly Best to WTAE-TV.

Read full story
2 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Disney to build its first-ever residential community in California

“These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives—all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks.” —Disney press release.

Read full story
15 comments

Main characters in children’s novels still predominantly male

Children reading books in a libraryThirdman/Pexels. Examining hundreds of children’s books written in the previous 60 years reveals that male protagonists continue to be overrepresented, despite a more significant proportion of books now including female protagonists.

Read full story

Uber Now Lets Riders See Their Ratings

“You'll see how many drivers gave you a stellar 5-star rating, how many handed out the dreaded single star, and everything in between," Zach Singleton, privacy product manager at Uber.

Read full story
1 comments
Harrison County, TX

Texas sues Meta over Facebook facial recognition

Apps on mobile phonePhoto by Brett Jordan from Pexels. “Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one's safety and well-being," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Read full story
6 comments

Choosing the Perfect College for You

College students on a college campusGeorge Pak/Pexels. “College is like a fountain of knowledge — and the students are there to drink.”— Chuck Pahlaniuk. Selecting the right college or university can have a significant impact on your future internships and connections. Hence, it can affect your future career. There are numerous important factors to take into account.

Read full story
2 comments
Katy, TX

Chinese Hot Pot is an experience worth trying

My family recently had the pleasure of dining in at the coveted new hot pot restaurant in town, Haldilao. Haidilao founder Zhang Yong has risen to the top ofForbesSingapore Rich List of 2020 with a net worth of $13.8 billion, thanks to his successful restaurant chain.

Read full story
3 comments
Boise, ID

Second grader shares his comic book with the world via his hometown library

"With him putting it in the library, we weren't surprised that he did anything like that. ... When he wants to do make something happen, he makes something happen." —Alex Helbig, Dillon‘s dad.

Read full story
1 comments

Make Your Home Safer: Secure Your Furniture and TVs to Avoid Tip-Over Injuries

Boy standing in front of flat screen tvVidal Balielo Jr./Pexels. "People either don't know about the risks, or they think it can't happen when an adult is nearby," Alex Hoehn-Saric, chair of the CPSC.

Read full story
Potomac, MD

Retired mathematician offers free bike repairs for people

“There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others” — Mandy Hale. The theme for this article was suggested by a friend of my brother’s who lives in the Maryland suburbs.

Read full story
4 comments

Types of personality: Here’s how to find out yours

Group of young people sitting in front of a computerFox/Pexels. “I’m both: Introvert and extrovert. I like people, but I need to be alone. I’ll go out, vibe and meet new people but it has an expiration, because I have to recharge. If I don’t find the valuable alone time I need to recharge, I cannnot be my highest self.” — Sylvester McNut III.

Read full story
Texas State

How to Prevent Freezing Pipes During Changeable Winter Weather

Power disruptions are possible after large winter storms in Texas when temperatures drop below freezing. When you lose electricity in your house, the temperature inside will gradually drop. If the electricity is off for a lengthy amount of time, your house may become too chilly, causing your pipes to freeze.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

An inclusive and aspirational clean beauty brand

“It really feels steeped in this embrace of Black women, of Black people, and that intentionality that this makeup was created for you and with you in mind, at the very forefront." — Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye, Founder and CEO of Ami Colé

Read full story
2 comments

Mailboxes increasingly becoming criminal hotspots

According to Georgia State University’s Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group, mail-related check fraud has spiked in the United States since August. Per David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University and director of the Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group, criminals are employing two methods to do this:

Read full story
62 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago man assists young fathers in underserved communities in becoming the fathers their children require

“The work that we are doing is generational building, it’s legacy work.”  — Sheldon Smith, The Dovetail Project’s Founder and Executive Director. The Dovetail Project is a non-profit organization created in 2010 that teaches and supports young dads to become better fathers and men in their communities.

Read full story
18 comments

Billionaire Mark Cuban has opened an online pharmacy to provide lower cost medicine for the masses

“Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices,” Mark Cuban in a quote on MCCPDC’s website. On January 19, venture capitalist Mark Cuban of Shark Tank and Dallas Mavericks ownership lore opened the online pharmacy Cost Plus Drugs, which provides prescriptions at wholesale costs to customers.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy