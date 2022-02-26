Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her 'Medical Emergency' After Eating Fish By Accident

"Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person's info that responds at all times." —Bethenny Frankel

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is using a recent incident as a platform to raise awareness for severe allergies.

During a recent international trip with her young daughter, Brin, Frankel went to dinner at a restaurant. Despite informing the server that she had a severe fish allergy, Frankel was accidentally served the wrong dish. She ended up ingesting food that contained fish.

Frankel stated that the latter resulted in an allergic reaction that required her to receive multiple shots with her epinephrine auto-injector. Her poor daughter was traumatized by the incident, not to mention the possibility of administering the EpiPen.

The next day, Frankel explained in a series of videos on social media the details of her frightening ordeal and used it to warn individuals with allergies to be cautious at all times.

Travel Tips for Allergy Sufferers

When traveling, Frankel highlighted a few things allergy sufferers should keep in mind.

  1. If you have severe food allergies, keep an EpiPen and an antihistamine on hand. Mistakes can occur. We cannot rely on others to understand the gravity of the situation.
  2. Before traveling with a severe allergy, prepare a complete medical plan. Know where the hospitals and physicians are located while traveling.
  3. People should arrange their trip experiences through large hotels since smaller establishments may not be able to deal with similar health issues.
  4. Have someone who will always pick up the phone as a point of contact for you.

Closing Thoughts

There is one bright spot in this terrifying experience.

Frankel expressed her dissatisfaction with the high cost of EpiPens on Twitter. She says she's now considering gathering funds to help support the purchase of EpiPens for individuals in need of the life-saving injection.

Epinephrine auto-injectors feature a spring-loaded needle that, when pushed against the skin, automatically inject a dosage of the hormone epinephrine (adrenaline) into the body.

Does anyone have any scary allergy stories? Please share in the comments.

