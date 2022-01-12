Six new Barbie dolls inspired by female scientists

Barbie dolls B.R. Shenoy

”Get your sparkle on. Show this world where you belong.” — Barbie

Back in the day, Barbie dolls were typically blonde, blue-eyed, and uniform in appearance. There were a few exceptions when they created them in the likeness of popular television characters.

Mattel, the global toy company, has made tremendous efforts in recent years to update Barbie’s image and make her more contemporary, representative, and varied. The toymaker is focused on encouraging young girls to widen their horizons, embrace their uniqueness, and dream big.

Barbie’s image has been updated in recent years to include different body types (including dolls with disabilities and health concerns), skin tones, and hair textures.

Their newest collection of “ Women in Science” dolls celebrates strong, bright women who work in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields from different parts of the world.

Six New Barbie Dolls

The following six women who are role models in the fight against COVID-19 will have a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll produced in their likeness:

American frontline doctor from Las Vegas, Audrey Sue Cruz American emergency room nurse, Amy O’Sullivan Canadian doctor and advocate against systemic racism in health care, Chicka Stacy Oriuwa Brazilian biomedical researcher, Jaqueline Goes de Jesus Australian doctor and protective gown developer, Kirby White British professor of vaccinology at Oxford University and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, Sarah Gilbert

According to STEM Women, a U.K. group dedicated to expanding the number of women in the STEM industry, just 35% of STEM students are female this year.

A version of this story originally appeared on Medium.