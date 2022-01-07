A wall of gratitude to our baristas

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23P2fo_0demAwzQ00
Post-it notes on a gratitude wall at a StarbucksB.R. Shenoy

“You never know when a moment and a few sincere words can have an impact on a life.” — Zig Ziglar

Our local Starbucks has started a new wall of gratitude where customers write appreciation messages to the baristas on sticky notes. The messages are then posted on the gratitude wall next to where the baristas prepare drinks for the customers.

I always try to leave a message of support whenever I am pleased with the excellent customer service and drink order.

A gratitude wall is such a lovely way to show support and encouragement for these hardworking service workers, who put so much time and effort into each beverage.

The artistic presentation of a latte using a circle of foam is an impressive accomplishment in and of itself.

My drink order is simple and usually limited to a matcha green tea latte or a chai tea latte. However, listening to other customers’ orders in line, I do not know how the baristas keep all the orders straight.

Preparing complicated customized drinks with multiple add-ons must be maddening for them. Furthermore, many people even order from the “secret menu,” making it even more confusing for the barista.

I recall my daughter’s friend telling her recently how challenging it was to work in a local coffee shop. Apparently, she was constantly getting yelled at by her boss for getting the drink orders mixed up.

One of Starbucks’ strong suits is its endless drink customization; the chain now offers four different types of non-dairy milk. In 2019, the chain even limited the maximum of any single modifier to a drink at 12.

Evidently, customers were adding numerous pumps of flavored syrup or multiple espresso shots or a combination of these. People can easily customize their drink to their heart’s content thanks to the app.

Takeaway

The baristas want to feel that their talents and work are being noticed and valued. It is well worth the few minutes of our time to write these messages of appreciation to them and the least we can do.

The best part of appreciation is that it does not cost anything, and it does not take much time.

Anyone can offer gratitude. The person practicing gratitude develops an overall feeling of well-being and happiness, but the messages also foster positive emotions in the recipient.

Someone who feels appreciated is more inclined to spread the love to other people. Gratitude can lead to a ripple effect that can improve the lives of many.

“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” — Randy Pausch

This article originally appeared on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gratitude# baristas# starbucks# spread kindness# humanity

Comments / 1

Published by

Freelance digital content creator. I write about a wide variety of topics, including anything that inspires me.

Houston, TX
397 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Six new Barbie dolls inspired by female scientists

”Get your sparkle on. Show this world where you belong.” — Barbie. Back in the day, Barbie dolls were typically blonde, blue-eyed, and uniform in appearance. There were a few exceptions when they created them in the likeness of popular television characters.

Read full story
10 comments

The wonderful little free library movement

“If I may be so bold, I’m the most successful person I know,” “Because I stimulate 54 million books to be read and neighbors to talk to each other. As far as I’m concerned, that’s the very definition of success.” — Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library.

Read full story

A guide to 10 different types of popular coffee drinks

“Never underestimate the power of a good cup of coffee.” — Ursula Vernon. Many of us can relate to feeling a bit overwhelmed upon wandering into a neighborhood cafe. The drink menu can seem daunting to a coffee novice.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Target has a brand new look

After several months, we shopped at our local Target and were surprised to see that the popular store had been further remodeled to give it a fresh new design. Modern fixtures, improved experiences, and the most up-to-date COVID-19 health and safety regulations were all included in the renovations.

Read full story
37 comments
Maryland State

An award-winning public display garden in Maryland

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul.” — Luther Burbank. Ona recent vacation in the Greater DC area, we spent a lovely afternoon at Brookside Gardens, an impressive public display garden.

Read full story
2 comments

The economic and environmental impact of cutting consumption

“We simply cannot continue to consume more and more and more, every single citizen on the planet. It just makes the challenges in terms of dealing with ecological crises just far too high.” — author J.B. MacKinnon.

Read full story
2 comments
Williamsburg, VA

A theme park for the holidays

We recently visited Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. I’d been to Busch Gardens a few times as a youngster, but I’d never taken my own children there. Furthermore, I had wanted to visit Christmastown for years because it is billed as one of North America’s largest light displays.

Read full story

Carbon monoxide poisoning prevention tips and symptoms

A woman died in her Pennsylvania home recently due to a gas leak. Her adult son and husband were in the house and were hospitalized. The gas leak may have been the result of a possible faulty appliance.

Read full story
6 comments
Houston, TX

Spreading kindness using post-it notes

Bulletin board with pay it forward post it notesB.R. Shenoy. “The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on.”— Julia Alvarez. We visited a small business that sells locally made and inspired products as well as lifestyle gifts for the home. I was about to leave the store when I noticed a bulletin board with pay-it-forward Post-it Notes.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Simple ways we can support small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Woman holding closed sign and cryingTim Douglas/Pexels. “60 to 80% of all new jobs come from small businesses.” — U.S. Small Business Association. “For every $100 spent at local small businesses, $68 returns to the community.” — Civic Economics.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy