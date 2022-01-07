A wall of gratitude to our baristas

Post-it notes on a gratitude wall at a Starbucks B.R. Shenoy

“You never know when a moment and a few sincere words can have an impact on a life.” — Zig Ziglar

Our local Starbucks has started a new wall of gratitude where customers write appreciation messages to the baristas on sticky notes. The messages are then posted on the gratitude wall next to where the baristas prepare drinks for the customers.

I always try to leave a message of support whenever I am pleased with the excellent customer service and drink order.

A gratitude wall is such a lovely way to show support and encouragement for these hardworking service workers, who put so much time and effort into each beverage.

The artistic presentation of a latte using a circle of foam is an impressive accomplishment in and of itself.

My drink order is simple and usually limited to a matcha green tea latte or a chai tea latte. However, listening to other customers’ orders in line, I do not know how the baristas keep all the orders straight.

Preparing complicated customized drinks with multiple add-ons must be maddening for them. Furthermore, many people even order from the “secret menu,” making it even more confusing for the barista.

I recall my daughter’s friend telling her recently how challenging it was to work in a local coffee shop. Apparently, she was constantly getting yelled at by her boss for getting the drink orders mixed up.

One of Starbucks’ strong suits is its endless drink customization; the chain now offers four different types of non-dairy milk. In 2019, the chain even limited the maximum of any single modifier to a drink at 12.

Evidently, customers were adding numerous pumps of flavored syrup or multiple espresso shots or a combination of these. People can easily customize their drink to their heart’s content thanks to the app.

Takeaway

The baristas want to feel that their talents and work are being noticed and valued. It is well worth the few minutes of our time to write these messages of appreciation to them and the least we can do.

The best part of appreciation is that it does not cost anything, and it does not take much time.

Anyone can offer gratitude. The person practicing gratitude develops an overall feeling of well-being and happiness, but the messages also foster positive emotions in the recipient.

Someone who feels appreciated is more inclined to spread the love to other people. Gratitude can lead to a ripple effect that can improve the lives of many.

“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” — Randy Pausch

This article originally appeared on Medium.